What time will Doctor Who: Legend of the Sea Devils air on BBC America? Release date, trailer, and more about the Easter special

Jodie Whittaker's stint in Doctor Who is almost at an end, as an Easter special episode titled Doctor Who: Legend of the Sea Devils is set to be released. The episode is one of a trio of specials believed to be the actress' last adventure in the series.

The upcoming special was directed by Haolu Wang. It was written by Chris Chibnall and Ella Road.

The episode will feature the historic Sea Devils and the pirate Queen as the trio - the Doctor, Yaz, and Dan - try to understand the situation around them.

Here's everything viewers need to know about the episode.

When is Doctor Who: Legend of the Sea Devils expected to air?

BBC's Easter special Doctor Who: Legend of the Sea Devils will air Sunday, April 17 at 8 pm ET. The episode is said to be 50 minutes long and will see the Doctor, Yaz, and Dan face off against the Sea Devils and the pirate Queen Madame Ching.

The synopsis for the episode reads:

"The Doctor, Yaz and Dan travel to 19th century China, where a small coastal village is under threat from both the fearsome pirate queen Madame Ching and a monstrous force which she unwittingly unleashes."

The episode will star Jodie Whittaker, Mandip Gill, John Bishop, Crystal Yu, Marlowe Chan-Reeves, Arthur Lee, Craige Els, Simon Carew, Andrew Cross, Jon Davey, Chester Durrant, Mickey Lewis, and more.

In an interview with RadioTimes, writer Chris Chibnall stated:

"It’s a big standalone bank holiday action romp for all the family. A rollicking, swashbuckling adventure for the Doctor, Dan and Yaz with big monsters, big pirate ships, the sword fights, lots of fun, loads of action, lots of lovely jokes and a great, fun tone – before we go into the big epic battle for survival with Jodie's final episode."

Check out the trailer for the special

The trailer for the upcoming episode dropped earlier this month and featured a new crew of pirates. It took viewers back to the historical episodes of the show by bringing pirate Madame Ching to life.

Fans of the show are aware that Jodie Whittaker's time as the Doctor is coming to an end. It is still unclear who will replace her as the Doctor.

Catch Doctor Who: Legend of the Sea Devils on BBC on April 17.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh