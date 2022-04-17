What time will The First Lady Season 1 Episode 1 air on Showtime? Release date, plot, and more about the star-studded series

The highly-anticipated anthology drama, The First Lady, is all set to make its way to Showtime this week.

Created by Aaron Cooley, the series is set to explore the personal and political lives of three dynamic First Ladies of the White House, tracing their journeys through interweaving storylines in each episode. It won't just reveal their lives as Presidential spouses but also showcase their early years.

Here's everything viewers need to know about Showtime's upcoming drama series, which will be available on the platform from April 17.

When is The First Lady Season 1 Episode 1 air?

The first episode of Showtime's The First Lady will air on April 17 at 9.00 pm ET. The series is set to star Viola Davis as Michelle Obama, Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford, and Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt as the main cast.

Other members of the cast include O. T. Fagbenle, Dakota Fanning, Lily Rabe, Regina Taylor, Kiefer Sutherland, Aaron Eckhart, Judy Greer, Jayme Lawson, Kristine Froseth, Eliza Scanlen, Julian De Niro, Charlie Plummer, and Jake Picking.

The synopsis for the series reads:

"A revelatory reframing of American leadership through the lens of the First Ladies. This series delves deep into the Ladies' personal and political lives. Exploring everything from their journeys to Washington, family life, and world-changing political contributions, the impact of the White House's women is no longer hidden from view."

The recurring cast includes Clea DuVall, Jackie Earle Haley, Kate Mulgrew, Derek Cecil, Michael Potts, and Rhys Wakefield, among many others.

Check out the trailer for the drama series

The trailer for the series dropped in February this year and featured Michelle posing for her famous First Lady portrait and worrying about her daughters. Meanwhile, Betty is seen arguing with her husband while Eleanor is putting her husband in his place, along with shots of her dancing with a woman.

As all three women stress about taking on the role of First Lady on their own terms. Betty says:

"The First Lady has to be a special kind of woman. They can kick me out, but they can’t make me somebody I’m not."

Presently, Michelle insists:

"I will pick my team, choose my causes, understood?"

The series will have 10 episodes in total, all directed and executively produced by Susanne Bier. It has been described as a revelatory reframing of American leadership, told through the lens of the women at the heart of the White House.

Catch The First Lady streaming on Showtime from April 17.

