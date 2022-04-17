The Gilded Age Season 2 cast list revealed: Thomas Cocquerel quits, 13 actors promoted to series regulars

After getting renewed for another season, HBO Max's The Gilded Age made a major announcement this week about its cast.

Created and written by Julian Fellowes along with Michael Engler and Salli Richardson Whitfield as directors, the series revolves around a young woman entering the rigid social scene of 1882 New York City, finding herself drawn to the daily conflicts between the Russell and van Rhijn-Brook family.

The series is somewhat similar to Downton Abbey and Bridgerton in terms of genre and storyline.

The new cast of The Gilded Age Season 2

In a recent announcement, HBO Max's The Gilded Age revealed that it is moving from 12 to 24 series regulars, promoting 13 actors on the show who had recurring roles in season 1.

This includes Kelli O’Hara, Donna Murphy, Debra Monk, Kristine Nielsen, Taylor Richardson, Ben Ahlers, Kelley Curran, Douglas Sills, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Michael Cerveris, Erin Wilhelmi, Patrick Page and Sullivan Jones.

Unfortunately, series regular Thomas Cocquerel won't be returning for the upcoming season. In the previous season, he portrayed Tom Raikes, the opportunistic young lawyer and Marian’s love interest.

The new cast will be joining the returning series regulars: Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Louisa Jacobson, Blake Ritson, Carrie Coon, Morgan Spector, Taissa Farmiga, Harry Richardson, Denée Benton, Simon Jones and Jack Gilpin. Along with this, Audra McDonald, Nathan Lane, John Douglas Thompson, Ashlie Atkinson, Claybourne Elder and Ward Horton will return to their recurring roles.

About Season 2 of the historical drama

The upcoming season of The Gilded Age is set to release soon after the show was renewed for the same earlier this year. The previous season's finale was released last month. Furthermore, the show was originally announced for NBC but later moved to HBO Max.

The description for Season 2 reads:

"The Gilded Age was a period of immense economic change, of huge fortunes made and lost, and of fierce rivalry between old money and new. Nowhere is that rivalry more apparent than on East 61st Street, where Marian Brook and her thoroughly old money aunts, Agnes van Rhijn and Ada Brook, live opposite the stupendously rich George and Bertha Russell."

It further elaborates:

"The Russells are both fiercely ambitious, he financially, she socially, and they are determined to reach the highest echelons of New York. Meanwhile in Brooklyn, Marian’s friend and confidant Peggy Scott forges her own path in the world of the Black elite. In this glittering world on the brink of the modern age, will the established rules of society prevail, or will the game change entirely?"

Serving as executive producers were Gareth Neame, David Crockett, Salli Richardson-Whitfield and Bob Greenblatt. Sonja Warfield serves as a writer and co-executive producer while Erica Dunbar works as a historical consultant and co-executive producer.

Catch season 1 of The Gilded Age streaming on HBO Max, Disney+ Hotstar and SKY exclusive. Watch this space for more updates on the upcoming season of the show.

