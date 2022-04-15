What time will Choose or Die air on Netflix? Release date, plot, and more about horror film

Netflix is all set to give its viewers a thrilling new horror this week with Choose or Die.

A directorial debut by Toby Meakins, the film revolves around a broke college student who decides to plat an old computer game to claim its $100,000 prize. However, a series of unexpectedly terrifying moments started taking place around her, making her realize that she is no longer playing for money but for her own life.

Here's everything viewers need to know about the Netflix film.

Choose or Die coming to Netflix on April 15

Netflix's Choose or Die is set to premiere on April 15 at 12.00 am PT/3.00 am ET. The horror film stars Iola Evans, Asa Butterfield, Eddie Marsan, Robert Englund, Kate Fleetwood, Ryan Gage, Angela Griffin and Joe Bolland.

The synopsis for the film reads:

"A broke student who plays an obscure 1980s survival computer game in pursuit of an unclaimed $100,000 prize. After a series of unexpectedly terrifying moments, she soon realizes she's no longer playing for the money, but for her own life."

The film is produced by Sebastien Raybaud, John Zois, and Matthew James Wilkinson. The musical score is composed by Liam Howlett.

What is the game CURS>R about?

The film tells the story of a cursed computer game, called CURS>R, which plays on a Datadeck tape drive like the Commodore 64’s Datasette drive. Upon launch, the game displays green letters on a black background, giving off 80s monochrome vibes. What makes this game different is that it can change reality, with players being able to bend and change the world around them through their choices.

The publishers of the game promised a prize for the first player to beat the game, but the prize still has not been won yet - until Kayla comes along. The premise is somewhat similar to Black Mirror's Bandersnatch, but with a slightly tweaked concept.

Netflix released the trailer last month

The trailer for Choose or Die, released last month, explains the premise of the film, where Kayla's tries to win a cash prize for beating an old game. According to the game, the 'more the cursed suffer, the more the curser benefits', which leads to trouble for Kayla.

She attempts to turn off the game, but it attacks her and forces her to continue playing, with a small child warning her that she 'has to choose or die.' It also features Kayla asking a waitress at a diner to eat broken glass as a task from the game.

The film was formerly titled CURS>R and was filmed in London. The production was completed in April 2021 with cinematography by Catherine Derry. The distribution rights were picked up by Netflix during the 2021 Cannes virtual market, and the film has been rated TV-MA for language, violence, self-harm and smoking.

Stream Choose or Die on Netflix from April 15.

