Nimona on Netflix: Release date rumors and Disney controversy explored  

After years of development and constant production issues, Nimona is all set to premiere on Netflix.

Directed by Nick Bruno and Troy Quane, the film is based on a graphic novel of the same name by ND Stevenson. It follows the titular character, a shapeshifter, who joins the villain Ballister Blackheart in his plans to destroy the over-controlling Institute.

When is Nimona expected to release?

ND Stevenson @Gingerhazing Nimona’s always been a spunky little story that just wouldn’t stop. She’s a fighter…but she’s also got some really awesome people fighting for her. I am excited out of my mind to announce that THE NIMONA MOVIE IS ALIVE…coming at you in 2023 from Annapurna and Netflix 🤘 Nimona’s always been a spunky little story that just wouldn’t stop. She’s a fighter…but she’s also got some really awesome people fighting for her. I am excited out of my mind to announce that THE NIMONA MOVIE IS ALIVE…coming at you in 2023 from Annapurna and Netflix 🤘 https://t.co/wEZuM2sXTt

Netflix Nimona's is expected to release on the streaming service in 2023, as production for the same began earlier this year. The animated feature is an adaptation of ND Stevenson's bestselling graphic novel and Netflix is partnering with Annapurna. The film stars Chloe Grace Moretz and Riz Ahmed.

The synopsis for the film reads:

"A Knight is framed for a crime he didn’t commit and the only person who can help him prove his innocence is Nimona, a shape-shifting teen who might also be a monster he’s sworn to kill. Set in a techno-medieval world unlike anything animation has tackled before, this is a story about the labels we assign to people and the shapeshifter who refuses to be defined by anyone."

About the Disney controversy

The upcoming film, Nimona, is centered on a gender non-conforming main character and also features LGBTQ+ themes which are rarely seen in animated films. However, in a recent statement, Blue Sky staffers shared that some of the concepts faced pushback from Disney.

This led to a further controversy involving Disney over Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill, which would ban discussion of s**ual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten to third grade schools.

The entertainment company has faced heavy criticism over the company's initial silence on the legislation, especially since its history of political donations with Florida has been public.

More about the film

The graphic novel of the same name was published in 2015 by HarperCollins as a webcomic, later winning multiple awards, including an Eisner Award. For the film adaptation, its main voice cast has been on board since early 2021, even though its future is uncertain.

The project was in active development at Blue Sky, the studios that have given hits like the Ice Age franchise, Rio and The Peanuts Movie. Upon Disney buying the studio, Blue Sky was shut down, which led to it getting shelved.

This made the animated professionals angry, considering the work that was put in for the film and how it was silencing LGBTQIA+ voices. The film is set to feature explicit same-s*x affection, aside from having characters that highlight queerness and identity fluidity.

