Why is Dancing With the Stars moving to Disney+? Cause explored as reality series gets renewed for 2 more seasons

The stars are all set to dance their way into a new platform with Dancing With the Stars moving to Disney+. The American Dance Competition television series pairs celebrities with professional dancers to compete against other couples in order to become the champion dance pair. It first aired in 2005, on ABC and is based on UK's Strictly Come Dancing. The reality competition was first directed by Alex Rudzinzki and is now directed by Phil Heyes.

In a recent announcement, ABC stated that the series would be shifting to Disney+ for its upcoming seasons. Let's learn more about the reason behind it.

Dancing With the Stars is moving to Disney+

Dancing With the Stars will be returning with Season 31. The show, however, will no longer be airing live on ABC but will be moving to Disney+ for Seasons 31 and 32. The future plans for the show remain uncertain.

The new season will premiere exclusively in the US and Canada, also making it the first live series to debut on the streaming service. Disney+ is already known for being home to series like WandaVision, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, and Loki.

In a statement released by Walt Disney Television Entertainment, Chairman Dana Walden stated,

"DWTS has been a beloved staple on ABC for 30 seasons and brought so much joy to millions of viewers. As we’re significantly expanding our unscripted slate at ABC, this is a great opportunity to introduce this show to a whole new generation of fans on Disney+.

She further added:

"We’re so grateful to our incredible partners at BBC Studios and look forward to continuing our relationship with them on this spectacular series, which will continue to be overseen by Rob Mills and the talented Walt Disney Television Alternative team."

As of now, niether ABC nor Disney+ have revealed any plans for the dance competition series or about its airing schedule.

About season 31 of DWTS

Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars does not have a finalized premiere date but it can be expected to return in fall 2022. Before moving to Disney+, the show aired on Mondays from 8.00 pm ET to 10.00 pm on ABC. The cast and professional dancers for DWTS season 31 have not been announced yet.

