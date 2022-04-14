Moon Knight Episode 3 recap: The other side of 'The Friendly Type' (Spoilers)

This week's episode of Marvel's Moon Knight hinted at the possibility of something, or perhaps someone, beyond Marc and Steven.

Directed by Mohamed Diab along with Beau DeMayo, Peter Cameron and Sabir Pirzada as writers, the episode revolved around Marc hunting down Arthur Harrow, who is now in possession of the scarab and looking for Ammit's tomb. Things took an unfortunate turn for Marc, Steven, and Khonshu at the end, leaving room for many possibilities that might happen in the future.

Here’s a recap for Moon Knight episode 3, The Friendly Type.

Moon Knight Episode 3 recap: Marc, Khonshu, and the friendly one

Episode 3 of Moon Knight opens with Layla getting her hands on the forged documents. She describes her current situation to an older woman, that she steals relics, returns them to their rightful owners and only keeps a few to sell on the black market. She was then handed a new passport by the old woman, who used to know her father as well.

Now that Harrow has the scarab in Moon Knight, which he's using as a compass to find the tomb of Ammit, he is surrounded by his followers. After a while, the scarab closes its wings and points down, which means they have found Ammit. After learning about Marc and his quest to find Harrow, the cult leader does not seem too concerned.

Marc, on the other hand, is running around on rooftops, trying to track down people who can lead him to Harrow. He comes across some thugs who had just murdered someone. He starts a fight with them but Steven's good influence keeps disrupting him, and at one point he slaps the enemy instead of punching him. Steven is then seen appearing on a knife blade, asking Marc not to use the knife on another. Within seconds, Marc blacks out and finds himself in a cab.

He then learns that the cab driver was taking him to the airport, during which he sees thugs and asks the driver to stop. He then chases them down and upon getting a hold of one of them, he once again asks about Harrow's whereabouts. He sees Steven again and while talking to him, hegets hit on the head. When he wakes up, he finds himself holding onto a knife that is buried in the gut of one of the thugs and it turns out it wasn't Steven who did that.

Meeting the gods

Marc was unsuccessful in finding Harrow's location as the surviving thug chose to die instead of sharing the information. Marc then asks Khonshu if the other gods will just sit around and let Harrow unleash Ammit. Khonshu sends out a message to the gods, the kind they can't ignore - by blocking out the sun with the moon. Marc then finds himself meeting the gods, who are inside the great pyramid, which freaks Steven out.

The gods all gather to hear Khonshu's account and threaten him with imprisonment. Khonshu then speaks through Marc and calls upon judgment of Arthur Harrow, who is then summoned. Harrow manipulates the other gods, using Khonshu's past against him as well as Marc's disorder. This makes the gods think that Khonshu is taking advantage of the troubled Marc.

The gods decide not to take any action against Harrow or Marc and left Marc crumpled on the floor. However, one of the gods, Hathor, helps Marc out by telling him that there's another way to find Ammit before Harrow does. She tells him to find Ammit's follower Senfu whose sarcophagus holds the map to her tomb, which is now lost in the dirty business of the black market.

When Marc goes to the market to look for the sarcophagus, he finds Layla who volunteers to help him out. On their way to the collector of sarcophagus, Anton Mogart, the two share a moment of truth about their relationship and troubles with Marc's disorder. The two then head to a glass pyramid resembling Louvre, which is actually Mogart's backyard.

The return of Mr. Knight

Mogart's collection of antiquities is then seen. Upon asking about Marc and his interests, Mogart grows suspicious due to Marc's lack of knowledge about art and antiques. Layla pleads with Marc to let Steven out, but Marc uses the opportunity to help unlock the sarcophagus. However, Mogart soon understands Marc and Layla's intentions and asks his men to take action.

Then arrives Harrow, who offers Mogart 'something much more tangible', a.k.a. the scarab. Layla warns Mogart about Harrow's plans, but he doesn't listen. Khonshu appears and asks Marc to summon the suit as soon as Harrow starts conjuring the sarcophagus to destroy it. Moon Knight then makes his return to save the day.

Moon Knight and Layla leap into action while he fights Mogart and his men, Layla grabs things from the sarcophagus. Steven still tries to take over Marc, which eventually happens and Mr. Knight makes his return to stop everyone from fighting.

However, after several stabs with spears, Moon Knight makes his way back and kills Mogart. Marc and Layla then escape the backyard with a star map in Moon Knight.

The two then drive away and try to piece together the star map when they stop. Since Marc is not as knowledgable as Steven when it comes to this, Layla asks Marc to let Steven take over. Steven returns and within seconds he pieces the map together, which turns out to be a constellation from over 2,000 years ago. Knowing that the stars drift, the two worry about finding the exact directions until Khonshu volunteers.

Steven becomes Mr. Knight and together they turn the night sky into the night of the constellation. Inside the pyramid, the gods come together to imprison Khonshu while Layla finds the coordinates. However, in the middle of this, Khonshu and Marc's powers start fading and as soon as the statue is complete, Steven falls unconscious.

At the end of this episode of Moon Knight, Harrow is seen walking around the pyramid with one of the avatars. He sees Khonshu's statue and picks it up and says, "I’m going to do what you can't. Then, when it’s finished, I want you to remember one thing: your torment forged me. I owe my victory to you."

Analysing the end of Moon Knight Episode 3

This episode of Moon Knight ended with Khonshu reversing the sky to show the constellations from ancient Egypt. Since, Khonshu had already been warned about messing with the sky and esposing the Ennead, the other gods chose to imprison Khonshu in a stone inside the pyramids of Giza. But this would also mean that Marc and Steven would no longer have their powers.

While Khonshu's imprisonment was happening, Steven, who was in the control of the body at the time, slowly began losing his powers. Just as Khonshu's strength began to deteriorate, so did Steven's as Mr. Knight started to fade away. However, Marc is believed to still have a strength of his own, at least enough to rescue Khonshu and regain his powers.

The latest episode of Marvel's Moon Knight is available now on Disney+.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan