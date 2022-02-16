Top 5 'Moon Knight' theories: Plot explored, Marc Spector's memory loss, Arthur Harrow's powers, and more

During the Super Bowl, Marvel dropped another Moon Knight clip for their hyped-up upcoming Disney+ series. The latest promo spawned multiple theories about the character's origin and gave prominent glimpses for the primary antagonist of the series, played by Ethan Hawke.

The 30-second promo might have also hinted at the antagonist Arthur Harrow's connection with the Moon-God Khonshu, who gave Marc Spector his powers. Marvel's "Big Game" footage also featured glimpses of an argument between Marc Spector and his alternate personality Steven Grant.

With the series set to be released on March 30, the Moon-based vigilante will be making his MCU debut, just a month before the highly-awaited Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Five theories spawned by the 'Moon Knight' Big Game TV Spot

1) Arthur Harrow's powers

Ethan Hawke's Arthur Harrow in the trailer (Image via Marvel Studios)

The previous trailer established Ethan Hawke's character to be Dr. Arthur Harrow, who would serve as the main villain of the series. The character did not have any enhanced abilities.

However, the latest clip showcased Harrow with certain magical powers. This makes it plausible that the MCU has amalgamated Harrow with another character from the comics, Sun King.

Harrow is shown with magical prowess with which he can move his tattoos, amongst other things. Previously, Ethan Hawke has described the character as a "cult leader." This aligns with the Moon Knight #192 comic by Max Bemis and Jacen Burrows, where the Sun King was portrayed as the leader of a cult-like following.

A glimpse of the trailer showcased Harrow with an ancient staff, which might connect with powers from the Dark Dimension.

2) How is Steven Grant in the light amongst his other personalities like Marc Spector?

Marc Spector confronting Steven Grant through mirrors in the trailer (Image via Marvel Studios)

The Moon Knight clips have insinuated that this will not be a typical origin story for the character, with Spector already having powers of the Moon Knight. Furthermore, in the comics, Spector was the primary personality of the character and not Steven Grant.

Thus, it is plausible that the character was dusted in the blip by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War. It can be theorized that Spector's other personality, Steven Grant, came into existence after Spector was brought back from the blip.

3) Marc Spector wants to be the primary personality

Throughout the Moon Knight clips, it can be seen that Marc Spector psychologically converses with Steven Grant via mirrors. Later, either of the two is also seen breaking one mirror. Grant may be unwilling to share the 'light' with Spector.

4) War of the Egyptian Gods

Khonshu in the comics and in the trailer (Image via Marvel)

Moon Knight is an agent for the Egyptian Moon-God Khonshu, who gives him his powers. In the previous footage, the vigilante laid out a brutal beatdown on a Jackal, a henchman of an Egyptian deity, Anubis.

Furthermore, in the new Moon Knight footage, Harrow showcased a moving tattoo that featured a scale of justice with two-crocodiles. This hints that Arthur Harrow may be a spawn of the Egyptian deity Ammut or Sobek (half-brother of Anubis).

This suggests that Khonshu had a fallout with these other deities, who might be attacking Spector for his connection with Khonshu.

Anubis, Ammut, and Sobek in the comics (Image via Marvel Comics)

As per Knull in King in Black: Black Knight #1, Khonshu is actually an Elder God of the universe perceived as the Moon-God in Egyptian mythology. This may also connect with Thor: Love and Thunder, where Gorr the God butcher targets gods. Moreover, MCU has already hinted at another Elder God, like Chthon, who created the Dark Hold (featured in WandaVision).

5) Potential team up with Blade and Black Knight

IGN @IGN In this exclusive deleted scene from Marvel's Eternals, Sprite challenges what Dane Whitman believes is true about history - and dinosaurs! In this exclusive deleted scene from Marvel's Eternals, Sprite challenges what Dane Whitman believes is true about history - and dinosaurs! https://t.co/tHdexWKlEa

The series may conclude with Blade and Black Knight's cameo. As the end-credit of Eternals established, Blade and Dane Whitman (Black Knight) were in London at the time. Whitman worked in the Natural History Museum, while Steven Grant worked in the British Museum.

Thus, it is possible that the two are aware of each other or may even become allies in the future. With this potential connection, Marvel could be hinting at some iteration of the Midnight Sons featuring Moon Knight.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha