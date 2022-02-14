MCU's Moon Knight to be 'brutal' says Feige: Darkest moments from comics explored

On February 11, Marvel Studios partnered with Empire magazine to bring exclusive looks at the Moon Knight costumes from the upcoming Disney+ series. In the exclusive, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige told the publication that the character would be 'brutal.'

Feige said:

"We're not pulling back. There's a tonal shift. This is a different thing. This is Moon Knight."

He further elaborated how the show being on Disney+ gives them the creative leeway to "take more risks, to bring that experimental quality on a huge scale." The executive producer on the show also pointed at the moment from the trailer where the character gives a brutal beatdown to a Jackal, aka henchman of the Egyptian Moon-god Khonshu.

Worst thing Moon Knight did in the comics: Darkest moments explored

In the comics, the character is so brutal in his vigilantism that he is compared to Frank Castle and deemed to be more disturbed than the Punisher. In the Civil War comics, Captain America told Marc Spector,

"[Frank] Castle may belong in a cage, but you belong in a straightjacket."

Here are some of the darkest moments associated with the character in the comics:

6) He blinded Truth

Truth in the comics (Image via Marvel Comics)

In Bemis' 2017 comic, Moon Knight #189, the villain Truth attacks the New York subway, where the vigilante confronts him. Jake Lockley attempts to kill the villain by shoving his crescent blades into Truth's eyes, blinding him in the process. However, Truth survives the attack.

5) He almost kills a child

Trial of Société des Sadiques (Image via Marvel Comics)

Again, in 2018's Max Bemis' Moon Knight #197, the character infiltrates the Société des Sadiques and has to pass six trials to join the sadistic cult. In the last trial, one of the personalities, Jake Lockley, is faced with a choice of killing a child or losing his own daughter, Diatrice Alraune.

Fortunately, Lockley does not kill the child and fights against the entire society to save his daughter.

4) He kills a criminal by unplugging the ventilator

Marvel Presents #4 (Image via Marvel Comics)

In 2019's Marvel Presents #4, 'Book of Dreams' short story, the character investigates a series of murders where victims were killed with stab wounds to their eyes. An eye impression was also carved on the bodies' foreheads. Spector and his other personalities found out that the murders were carried out by people brainwashed by a catatonic schizophrenic patient who was hooked to a ventilator. Spector unplugged the ventilator to kill the man.

3) He killed Midnight

Midnight's death (Image via Marvel Comics)

In Moon Knight Vol 5 #6, the titular character killed his former partner Midnight (Jeffrey Wilde) by stabbing him in the head with a clock hand. Prior to his brutal death, the character tried to rip out Marc's vertebrae which provoked him into killing Wilde.

2) He skewers Bushman

Fight with Bushman in the comics (Image via Marvel Comics)

In Gregg Hurwitz's 2010 issue, Vengeance of the Moon Knight Vol 1 #5, the primary antagonist Raul Bushman shot Marc Spector. After a fierce bout, Spector impaled Bushman with a machine gun.

Spector then proceeded to carve Bushman's face again but was stopped by Khonshu after Bushman begged the vigilante to leave his face. Fortunately for Bushman, Spector reluctantly decided not to carve his face.

1) He carves Bushman's face off

Bushman's face carved off (Image via Marvel Comics)

Prior to the previous confrontation, Moon Knight did carve Bushman's face. In 2006's Moon Knight Vol 5 #4, Spector fought Bushman on a rooftop and ended up beating the antagonist in combat. Following this, in one of the darkest moments of Marvel Comic history, the character takes a crescent blade to carve off Bushman's face.

In the comics, the vigilante followed similar psychopathic tendencies to brand criminals with his crescent blade.

While Kevin Feige insinuated that the show would have its dark moments, it is unlikely that the Disney+ series will showcase these brutal acts on screen.

Note: The compiled list is subjective and reflects the author's personal opinions.

