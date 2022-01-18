Who is Ethan Hawke playing in Moon Knight? Complete trailer breakdown

Marvel Studios finally dropped the trailer for their upcoming Disney Plus MCU show, Moon Knight. Along with the new official clip, the studio also confirmed the series' release date on March 30. This means that the show's final episode will be available just a week before Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' release on May 4.

As expected, the trailer left Marvel fans excited with revelations of multiple plot points and characters featured in the upcoming series. The footage also showcased Ethan Hawke's mysterious character and Khonshu, the Egyptian Moon God.

Furthermore, the trailer also established that Marvel is branching from the comic book origin and is setting the story in London instead of New York, at least for the most part.

Easter eggs and theories that the 'Moon Knight' official trailer spawned

Ethan Hawke's Arthur Harrow

Ethan Hawke's Arthur Harrow in the trailer (Image via Marvel Studios)

The Moon Knight trailer revealed Hawke's character to be Dr. Arthur Harrow, who is rumored to be the primary antagonist in the series. In the comics, Harrow was a surgeon and a scientist with a facial deformity caused by the partial paralysis of his left face.

While Harrow's face appears to be without any such deformity, Marvel Studios may opt for a more comic-accurate look in later episodes or seasons. In his comic book origin, Harrow is also part of a secret antagonistic group known as O.M.N.I.U.M.

Arthur Harrow and the Sun King in the comics (Image via Marvel Comics)

Some fans also speculate Hawke's character to be an amalgamation of Harrow and the Sun King. The trailer features a glimpse of where civilians bow down to Harrow in the street, which implies that the character might have telepathic or mind-control abilities. Interestingly, in the comics, Harrow does not have any superpowers. However, the Sun King has pyrokinesis, or the ability to use fire.

London setting

The British Museum in the trailer (Image via Marvel Studios)

Marc Spector (aka Moon Knight) operates mainly out of New York in the comics. The trailer established that most of the action takes place in London. Since Spector has Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID), the footage features Spector's alter or another personality, Steven Grant. The clip also established that he works at the British Museum.

Grant discovers a phone and a call from someone named Layla (more on this later) addresses him as "Marc." He is not surprised and asks her why she referred to him as "Marc." The Moon Knight official trailer insinuates that Spector has not been in charge of his life for a long time, while Grant has forgotten their identity and has set up an isolated life in London.

Not an origin story?

The chronological events of the trailer hinted that Spector has already been Moon Knight for a long time. It established that Grant's version of his personality would investigate their backstory. This means that the series would portray Spector's origin as the vigilante with flashbacks. Thus, it is likely that the story will move to New York once Spector comes into the light.

The Phone call - Who is Layla?

Layla Miller in the comics (Image via Marvel Comics)

Layla is not a common name in Marvel Comics, and it could possibly refer to Layla Miller. In the comics, Miller is also known as the mutant, Butterfly, and she has powers like resurrection and healing. Layla is also an associate of Doctor Doom in the comics and has traveled to the future.

Khonshu, the Moon God

Khonshu in the comics and in the trailer (Image via Marvel)

In the comics, Khonshu is the Egyptian Moon God who saved Spector's life during one of his missions near Egypt and Sudan. In return for saving Spector, Khonshu made him his spawn and high priest. The Egyptian God also gave him moon-based powers and abilities.

The trailer showcased a brief glimpse of Khonshu in the museum where Grant investigated Spector's past. It is plausible that the series would find Grant being in control of the alters' lives, which hints that Khonshu shows up to bring Spector back as Moon Knight.

Who is Moon Knight beating in the trailer?

Werewolf in the comics (Image via Marvel Comics)

The trailer showcased Moon Knight beating an individual in the museum. This is likely to be a jackal, a henchman of the Egyptian deity Anubis. It could also be Werewolf, who is expected to be featured in the series. Gael García Bernal will portray the Werewolf (Jack Russell) in an upcoming Halloween special slated to be released in late 2022.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Moon Knight official trailer also hints at a connection with Dane Whitman (aka Black Knight) and Blade, who were both featured in the Eternals post-credit scene, which took place in England.

Edited by Shaheen Banu