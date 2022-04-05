When will This Is Us Season 6 Episode 11 air? Release date, plot and more about NBC show

The beloved family drama, This Is Us, is nearing its end and the upcoming episode is the build-up everyone has been waiting for.

Directed by Chris Koch and written by K.J. Steinberg, the upcoming episode is titled Saturday in the Park and is set to revolve around the big fight between Kate and Toby which changes things for the two. The incident between the couple is set to solidify their decision about their future.

Here's everything viewers need to know about the upcoming episode.

When is the eleventh episode of This Is Us season 6 expected to air?

Episode 11 of This Is Us Season 6 is all set to premiere on Tuesday, April 5 on NBC. The episode will also be available to stream on Hulu, Peacock and Hotstar. The official synopsis for episode 11 reads:

"Rebecca and Miguel’s anniversary barbecue does not go as planned."

The tenth episode of This Is Us Season 6 centered around Randall and concluded the Big Three trilogy for the final season. It took viewers through Randall's past, present, and future. The episode saw sweet moments shared between Randall and Rebecca, from reading books together in the living room to taking a trip to Boston to get Deja back. It also revealed what Randall's future might look like as the series progresses towards the end.

The episode, titled Every Version Of You, was directed by Justin Hartley and written by Kay Oyegun.

Check out the promo clip

The promo clip for the upcoming episode, Saturday in the Park, hints at the moment when everything falls apart for Kate and Toby. It will center around Jack going missing as Kate and Toby run around to find him.

The Pearson family will gather at Kate and Toby's house for a barbecue to celebrate Rebecca and Miguel's anniversary. As seen in the flashforward of the season's third episode with Jack and Lucy, this is the day the 'big green egg smoker' accident takes place, leading to Kate and Toby ending their marriage.

The decision is not a 'heat of the moment' kind but a build-up of how Kate and Toby have grown apart. While Kate is thriving as a music teacher in LA, Toby is riding the horse of success at his new job in San Francisco. This very distance is what added to the growing distance between them, not just physically but emotionally too, which often leads to fights between the couple.

In the clip for This Is Us Season 6 Episode 11, Rebecca is seen asking baby Jack about Kate and Toby, learning that the two have been fighting a lot. The preview then moves to Kate crying and telling Randall, "Every day I wake up, and I think, today’s the day that Toby and I aren’t going to fight."

Catch This Is Us Season 6 Episode 11 on April 5 on NBC, Hulu, Peacock and Hotstar.

