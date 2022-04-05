Snowpiercer Season 4: Everything we know so far

The fan-favorite dystopian world, Snowpiercer, is all set to return with a fourth season soon.

Developed by Josh Friedman and Graeme Manson, the series is based on the 2013 film of the same name by Bong Joon-ho, and the 1982 graphic novel The Snowmobile by Benjamin Legrand, Jean-Marc Rochette and Jacques Lob. It takes place on a moving train comprising the only survivors of humanity after planet Earth freezes over.

Here's everything viewers need to know about the series.

When is Snowpiercer season 4 expected to air?

TNT's Snowpiercer had its season 3 finale last week, after the announcement of season 4 was made in July 2021. While there is no release date for the upcoming season, fans can expect it to premiere sometime in 2023.

Season 4 might premiere in May 2023, echoing season 1 which also premiered in May 2020. The status for season 5 of the show is also unknown as of now.

The upcoming season can also expect the core cast of season 3 to return, including Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs, Alison Wright, Rowan Blanchard, Iddo Goldberg, Lena Hall, Mickey Sumner, Sam Otto, Shiela Vand, Mike O'Malley, Roberto Urbina, and Jaylin Fletcher.

However, following the events of the season 3 finale, Sean Bean's return remains unclear. Along with this, the upcoming season will also see Michael Aronov and Clark Gregg join the cast.

What happened in season 3 finale?

The season 3 finale jumped three months ahead to show Melanie witnessing a missile launch, which would mean that there is another pocket of human survivors in the world.

On the other hand, Mr. Wilford's status is unknown and half of the train passengers are following Andre Layton to settle in New Eden while the rest remain aboard Snowpiercer under Melanie Cavill's guidance.

Announcement for season 4

The series was renewed for season 4 in July 2021, prior to the premiere of the third season. Additionally, Paul Zbyszewski is also said to take over as the showrunner in the upcoming season.

In a statement, Manson and Aubrey Nealon said:

"We have been blessed with an abundance of riches in building this world – from the incredible cast and crew, to the loyal fanbase and the building blocks afforded from the film and graphic novel. Tonight’s finale is the culmination of several storylines, with unexpected twists and turns around every corner, and leading to an exciting fourth season with Paul’s vision and creative storytelling continuing the incredible show momentum."

Season 3 of Snowpiercer is now available to stream on TNT app.

