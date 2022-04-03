How long is Peaky Blinders' final episode? Director dishes on extended runtime and more

The popular British period crime drama Peaky Blinders is all set to bid farewell with its final episode this week.

Created by Steven Knight, the series is set in Birmingham and follows the Peaky Blinders crime gang in the direct aftermath of the First World War.

The gang is based on a real urban gang of the same name that was popular from 1890s to 1910s. The sixth and final episode of the series, titled Lock and Key, is all set to immerse viewers in the lives of the Shelby gang one last time.

Here's everything viewers need to know about the series finale.

When is Peaky Blinders finale expected to air and its runtime?

The final episode of Peaky Blinders Season 6 is expected to air on April 3 at 9 PM on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. The episode will have a runtime of 81 minutes in total, and in an interview with RadioTimes, director Anthony Byrne revealed that 'it's a Peaky thing to do.'

The synopsis for the episode reads:

"A war veteran who fought in the trenches, Tommy Shelby has been a gangster, an entrepreneur, a captain of industry, a spy and ultimately a Member of Parliament."

"In the course of this odyssey, he has taken on numerous criminal organizations, business adversaries, foreign insurgents, and the British Establishment itself. Now, in the 1930s, as the clouds of the coming storm gather, he faces the consequences of his experiences and his actions."

Recap of Episode 5

Episode 5 of Peaky Blinders Season 6, titled The Road to Hell, saw Tommy dealing with the Chinese who had gotten Arthur hooked on Opium by taking their remaining drugs and throwing them into the canal along with a bomb. He also introduced his son, Duke, to the family.

Linda made her return to help Arthur redeem himself, while Arthur killed a rogue referee who was not accepting their bribes. Billy Grade received a threat from Jack Nelson and turned into an informant to give Arthur to him. Tommy ended up sleeping with Diana Mitford as a payment for her cause and she arrived at the Shelby family home with Oswald and told Lizzie Tommy deserved better.

Michael finally meets with a priest in prison, who tells him that he can leave if he answers a question, to which he says that he has consulted his mother from beyond the grave and will kill Thomas Shelby.

Trailer for the finale

Peaky Blinders' Season 6 finale teaser was released through Twitter and saw Tommy declaring, "Family. Sometimes they shelter from the storm. Sometimes it is the storm itself."

The clip also saw Lizzie stating that Tommy was cursed as gunfire was heard in the background. The previous episode ended on a cliffhanger when Michael Gray made his intentions clear to kill Tommy.

The final episode was directed by Anthony Byrne and written by Steven Knight. Viewers can catch the finale streaming on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on April 3. Previous seasons of the series are available to stream on Netflix.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar