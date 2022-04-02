WeCrashed Episode 5 review: Finding a purpose, stealing a job become Rebekah's new mantras

The brand new episode of WeCrashed shifted its focus from Adam and reflected more on Rebekah's jealousy towards her husband.

Directed by Cory Finley and written by Elissa Karasik, the episode dealt with Rebekah's existential crisis as her husband went to greater lengths to expand the business.

It's now time to dive in and dissect the fifth episode of the AppleTV+ series.

Note: This article contains spoilers and reflects the writer's opinions.

WeCrashed episode 5: A Review

Episode 5 of WeCrashed, titled Hustle Harder, continues from the ridiculous 4.4 billion dollar investment Adam received from Masa in the previous episode. As Adam works towards growing the company, Rebekah goes through an existential crisis as she struggles to find her place in the business.

The episode shines mainly due to its comedic montage at the beginning, where Adam flies to different countries to open WeWork's premises globally. His building in Shanghai has a staircase but no second floor, his building in Poland is infested with mice and his building in Paris does not have working toilets. Like always, Adam is able to find pragmatic solutions to all the issues.

While striving for global domination, it was also revealed that he has made the Times 100 list and has a Vanity Fair photoshoot scheduled as well. For him, things look good after all the financial drama viewers saw in the previous episode.

The new boss

This episode of WeCrashed put Rebekah front and center. Her need for purpose felt desperate as well as saddening. While she was busy attending to her mother's duties, the company grew and changed its ways. Upon returning to work, she discovered that her office was being used for meetings and that th were disrespecting the place they built.

Her first instinct to deal with the situation was to fire people she did not like, a very biased and unfair criteria to do so, but as she was a person in power, no one questioned her. She felt sidelined and inconsequential, which felt bad, but it didn't really affect the company. Upon sharing her concerns with Elishia, Rebekah met with a branding expert to help Rebekah find her identity.

The giant

The beauty of these struggles is in Anne Hathaway's portrayal of Rebekah, a snob with money who is on her way to losing her grip on the business. Her pain isn't exgravant or ridiculous but it had a deeper meaning to it and the way she responded to it felt real.

Besides Rebekah's subplot, Adam's adventures also take up a brief space in the episode after Masa asks him to think bigger and crazier. His solution to this was to take out the competition from the market and become a 100% co-working space. Jared Leto's impression of Adam shines through when he is seen buying jets and mansions

Viewers can catch WeCrashed on AppleTV+.

