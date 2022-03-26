WeCrashed episode 4 review: The near fall of a billion-dollar empire

AppleTV+'s latest and highly-anticipated addition, WeCrashed, seems to have made a no-disappointment deal.

The series, created by Drew Crevello and Lee Eisenberg, gives viewers a dramatic glimpse into the rise of the Neumann's and their startup WeWork, which went from being one of the most valued startups to a bankrupt one.

It's now time to dive in and dissect the fourth episode of WeCrashed.

Note: This article contains spoilers and reflects the writer's opinions.

WeCrashed episode 4: A Review

Adam Neumann and his startup weren't just known for the brilliant concept behind it but also the outstanding salesman of the person Adam is. Some might call him stupidly optimistic and completely outrageous when it comes to making sane business decisions, but those were also the times when he knew exactly what he was doing.

No one is a stranger to the literal crash of WeWork in 2020 but AppleTV+'s rendition of the billion-dollar loss makes it dramatic, in a fun way. The latest episode of WeCrashed, titled 4.4, saw lovebirds Adam and Rebekah growing apart, all thanks to the million dollar losses the company was facing.

It also saw how lonely Rebekah felt even in the presence of four kids and several nannies, to the point where she desperately befriended someone at a random costume party. Although this someone wasn't just a nobody, it was a woman in power herself, Elishia Kennedy. She also saw beyond Rebekah's unusual comments and her famous celebrity cousin.

The episode also saw Adam going above and beyond to get an investor instead of cutting back and saving costs. While there may be talks about Jared Leto's prosthetic nose and not-so-Israeli accent, his way of capturing Adam Neumann's optimism and knack for being different is something to applaud for.

A true salesman at heart

The effort put in by Adam just to get billionaire Masayoshi Son was truly commendable. He even went to the extent of flying down to India for a conference at the very last minute and used his father as bait to capture Masa's attention. Sure, it took him a while to get Masa to come down and see his work, but it was definitely worth the wait.

Spoken and worked as a true salesman, Adam also managed to land Elishia on a day she wasn't even looking for business. The couple sure did manifest a great day, intentially or not.

WeCrashed surely has a lot of narcissism stuck to its very core, but then again, that's how Adam and Rebekah Neumann perhaps really are. The fall of WeWork wasn't just because of the numbers but also because of the inner workings, especially amongst the lovebirds that manifested the entire thing in the first place.

The series has reached half-way through its season and so far, it has not been disappointing, atleast not for people who wanted to take a look into the glamorous, literal rags-to-rich-to-rags world of the Neumann's and the world's most valuable startup.

Viewers can catch WeCrashed streaming on AppleTV+.

Edited by Sabika