This Is Us Season 6 Episode 9 review: A new side to KaToby

Things seem to have taken an unfortunate but predictable turn for Kate and Toby this week on This Is Us.

Episode 9, titled "The Hill," focuses on Kate as the series continues its final Big Three trilogy. It follows Kate as she fulfills her life's purpose, one she never imagined in the first place.

The episode was directed by Mandy Moore. Casey Johnson, David Windsor, and Chrissy Metz served as the writers.

It's now time to dive in and dissect the ninth episode of NBC's This Is Us Season 6.

Note: This article contains spoilers and reflects the writer's opinions.

This Is Us Season 6 Episode 9 review

This Is Us Season 6 Episode 9 dealt with the dilemma of evolving while also growing apart from the people you love.

Second in the Big Three trilogy, "The Hill" revisits scenes from the previous episode, specifically Pearson Pool Day and the family's final goodbye to the community pool center.

As the present-day Kate takes a trip to San Francisco, her 20-year-old version admits to leading a purposeless life. Meanwhile, little Kate stubbornly refuses to put her face in the water in the pool.

Like last week's Kevin-centric episode, "The Hill" dives into Kate's past and helps tie up loose ends.

Unfortunate awakenings

The narrative soon shifts focus to Kate and Toby's crumbling marriage. The two have a brutal argument during Kate's trip to San Francisco to visit Toby. After spending her entire trip hiding her exasperation, Kate confronts her husband and delivers This Is Us' best-ever argument scene.

While the trip ended up being a disaster, it was also a wake-up call for the pair. It became clear to them how different they have become from the people they fell in love with and how they no longer want the same things in life.

There's something special about this confrontation because both characters express reasonable views about how they want the best for their families despite being at a crossroads in their lives.

Fulfilling a purpose

Toby and Kate's fight is rooted in their desire to live lives that suit their personalities - in Los Angeles and San Francisco, respectively.

Kate feels fulfilled by being a mother and is content with having her family by her side. Toby, on the other hand, feels at peace with his high-status job, which makes him feel valued. Not telling his wife about his LA job offer puts him in a bad light, but the issue is much bigger as they grow apart.

This episode of This Is Us explores what it means to move out of your comfort zone and do something you once thought was impossible.

Little Kate refused to put her face in the water, while 20-year-old Kate did not climb a fence. However, adult Kate built the courage to walk up a hill that her husband deemed impossible for her to climb. This shows that she has evolved into a woman who believes in herself.

