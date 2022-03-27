WeCrashed episode 4 ending explained: Does Masayoshi Son invest in WeWork? (Spoilers)

The brand new episode of WeCrashed is bound to have viewers on the edge of their seats.

Directed by Cory Finley and written by Zenzele Price, the episode revolved around the much-needed funding and Adam's not-so-full-proof decisions. The episode, titled 4.4, not only saw the near crash of WeWork but also Adam's charming side at its best.

Without further ado, let's dissect and understand the ending of this episode of WeCrashed.

Note: This article contains spoilers.

Analyzing the end of WeCrashed episode 4

As the fourth episode of WeCrashed progresses towards the end, viewers see Rebekah feeling sidelined by her husband Adam so she befriends Elishia Kennedy, a brilliant entrepreneur with a juice empire. Upon meeting her at the WeWork office, Adam pitched joining the company in an unusual way, which surprisingly Elishia agreed to in the end.

While the company gained a brilliant mind, Rebekah lost a friend which made her feel even more lonely. On the other hand, Adam eagerly awaited the billionaire and founder-CEO of SoftBank, Masayoshi Son, at the head office.

Adam makes the staff practice and curates a certain look, or perhaps, presentation for when Masa arrives. After months of rescheduling, Masa arrives and is taken aback by Adam's eclectic working technique instead of the company's financials. Masa gave Adam a number, the kind that would change the future of WeWork and turn it into a billion dollar company.

After his meeting with Masa, Adam heads home, hunting out Rebekah in joyful tears. A sad Rebekah takes some time but eventually realizes after seeing the amount scribbled on the iPad and cries tears of happiness.

Analysing Masayoshi Son's decision to invest in WeWork

It seems like Adam was able to charm Masa with his brilliant mind to the extent that he did not care to look at the financials and the fact that WeWork was shedding about $2.4 million a day. The connection between the two went deeper than just the investor meeting, thanks to Adam's presentation at the Start-Up India conference.

Masa developed a connection with Adam by understanding what it's like to not belong and the discrimination that comes with it. He related it to the latter's troubled childhood and being bullied at school, which Adam shared about at the conference. The charm worked so well that Masa offered to invest a total of $4.4 billion, which shocked Adam to his very core.

Analysing Elishia Kennedy's decision to join WeWork

Elishia's decision to even give Adam's offer a thought happened due to Rebekah and her charm. Her faux portrayal of herself and his life gave Elishia hope and upon meeting Adam, she appeared surprised by his forward technique. She felt intrigued by his approach and Rebekah's approval sealed the deal for the company.

Later in this episode of WeCrashed, Adam informs Rebekah about Elishia's decision, who feels saddened by the reality as she would no longer have a buddy by her side, considering Elishia did not tell her about the decision.

