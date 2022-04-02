WeCrashed Episode 5 ending explained: Is Elishia fired from WeWork? (Spoilers)

This week's episode of WeCrashed gave viewers more insight into how the co-working space company came to be, location to location.

The latest episode, titled Hustle Harder, is directed by Cory Finley and written by Elissa Karasik. The episode revolves around Rebekah and her existential crisis, which has led to an unfortunate fate for Elishia.

Let's dissect and understand the ending of this episode of the AppleTV+ series.

Note: This article contains spoilers.

Analyzing the end of WeCrashed episode 5

As the fifth episode of WeCrashed progresses towards the end, viewers see Rebekah firing the WeWork employees on the spur of the moment, while Adam is unaware. Things got out of hand when she learned about the Vanity Fair profile on WeWork and how Elishia was going to be featured in the piece.

But as soon as she learns that, she grabs her title back as the Chief Brand Officer of WeWork, just to stand in the spotlight again and not care how it would make Elishia feel.

On the other hand, Miguel and Adam return from their journey to Japan, after which Adam tells Miguel that they have to take over the whole co-working space business in the country. WeWork stood at a 40% market share, so Adam went after his competitors like Jamie Hodari’s Industrious.

The episode ended with booze-fueled celebrations at the office for Rebekah's new Chief Branding Office position. Adam left the party for a few minutes to refill his beer and left it open, allowing the brew to flow. This closing scene worked as a metaphor for the the company's neglect towards the losses, especially how it had been losing millions despite having excellent earnings.

Is Elishia fired from WeWork?

At the end of the episode, Rebekah was seen taking over Elishia's position as the Chief Branding Officer, which left Elishia in complete and utter shock. Elishia finally saw the vindictive side of Rebekah and how her main purpose behind it was just to get featured in the Vanity Fair article.

Rebekah being the CEO's wife had taken advantage of her position and used it against Elishia. This also means that Elishia cannot do anything to get her position back. This episode of WeCrashed makes it unclear what Elishia's next steps are. Taking into account that Elishia left her own company to join WeWork, she is less likely to return but also might not stay at this company after what Rebekah did.

