When will The Good Doctor Season 5, Episode 13 air? Release date, plot, and more explored

ABC's most popular medical drama, The Good Doctor, is all set to return with its thirteenth episode on April 4, 2022.

Directed by David Shore, the series is based on a South Korean series called Good Doctor by Park Jae-bum. It follows a young autistic surgeon, Shaun Murphy, with savant syndrome who relocates to work at the prestigious San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital.

When is The Good Doctor season 5 episode 13 expected to air?

Episode 13 of The Good Doctor Season 5 will air on April 4 on ABC. The upcoming episode is titled Growing Pains and will feature a major milestone for Morgan and Park. The two share an important relationship which is challenging and unique in its own way.

The synopsis for the episode reads:

"Growing Pains – While Drs. Lim, Murphy and Wolke help a teenage 'biohacker' whose self- experiments begin to compromise his health, Drs. Morgan, Park, Jordan and Glassman treat a young woman who wants a controversial surgery to treat her depression and chronic pain. Additionally, Dr. Reznick looks to take the next step in her relationship with Dr. Park on all-new"

It's possible that the story might take a lot of different directions, but the best thing about it is seeing Morgan put effort into pushing things to the next step. Knowing the difficult and skeptical time Morgan has had, it is nice how Park has helped her get to this level of confidence.

Recap of Episode 12

In the previous episode, titled Dry Spell, doctors Lim, Park, and Wolke treated a woman with Valley fever and later learned that she had been hiding from her fiancé. In addition, Doctors Murphy, Allen, and Andrews treated a 45-year-old virgin to help her with a big decision about her life.

Trailer for the upcoming episode

The promo for episode 13 of The Good Doctor featured doctors Lim, Murphy, and Wolke talking to a teen "biohacker" whose self-experiment had impacted his health.

On the other end, doctors Morgan, Park, Jordan and Glassman treat a woman desperate for surgery to alleviate her chronic pain and depression.

The episode was directed by Cayman Grant and written by Jim Adler. Some stories are expected to make some good progress, with surprises also expected due to the season nearing its end.

The upcoming episode of The Good Doctor is expected to air on April 4 on ABC and will be available to stream on Hulu.

Edited by Sabika