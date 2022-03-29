When will The Bubble air on Netflix? Release date, trailer and all about Judd Apatow's lockdown comedy

Netflix is all set to give viewers a lockdown comedy with the best of Hollywood this week in the upcoming meta film, The Bubble.

Directed by Judd Apatow, the film revolves around a group of actors stuck inside a pandemic bubble while shooting a film at a hotel. The film-within-the-film, Cliff Beasts 6: The Battle for Everest: Memories of a Requiem, is a part of a film series and revolves around a team who reunite after five years to battle the dinosaurs, but on Mount Everest.

Here's everything viewers need to know about the comedy film.

When is The Bubble expected to air?

Netflix's The Bubble is all set to premiere on April 1. The film will star Karen Gillan, Iris Apatow, Pedro Pascal, Leslie Mann, Fred Armisen, David Duchovny, Keegan-Michael Key and Kate McKinnon.

It will also see Peter Serafinowicz, Vir Das, Maria Bakalova, Rob Delaney, Galen Hopper, Samson Kayo, Guz Khan, Nick Kocher, Ross Lee, Harry Trevaldwyn, Danielle Vitalis, Jackson Fulcher, Austin Putnam, Benedict Cumberbatch and Maria Bamford as other cast members.

The synopsis for the Netflix film reads:

"In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, a group of actors travel to a closed film set in England to film the sixth installment of Cliff Beasts, a wildly successful dinosaur-themed blockbuster franchise."

Trailer for the upcoming film

Netflix dropped the trailer for The Bubble earlier this month and teased a movie-within-a-movie that appears to be an updated version of Tropic Thunder, which in itself opened with a string of trailers for made-up films.

The film is called Cliff Beasts 6: The Battle for Everest: Memories of a Requiem, which is a showbiz satire with an 'edgy' director, vapid A-listers and studio executives dealing with rampant drug abuse, 'influenzas' and flying CGI dinosaurs. Netflix also released a teaser trailer for the fictional action flick.

Director-producer Judd Aptow shared:

"It just ruins everything with storytelling! No one wants to watch Idris Elba do a new season of Luther wearing a mask. This is our nightmare as consumers. So I just thought: if I do it, I’ll do it 100%. Be dumb enough to try. Maybe I’ve done something people enjoy or maybe I’ve made a terrible mistake, given the only contribution I make to society is a pleasant couple of hours every few years."

The film is executively produced by Pam Brady, Donald Sabourin and Barry Mendel. Catch The Bubble when it arrives on Netflix April 1.

