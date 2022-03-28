When will The Outlaws Season 1 air on Prime Video? Release date, trailer, cast and more about comedy crime drama

The inexperienced criminals are here to clean away their sins in Prime Video's brand new series, The Outlaws.

Directed by Stephen Merchant, the series follows seven completely different strangers who are forced to complete a Community Payback sentence. While cleaning up an abandoned community center, they discover a bag full of money, unaware of the dangers it comes with.

Here's everything viewers need to know about the comedy crime drama.

When is the The Outlaws Season 1 expected to air?

The Outlaws is all set to air on Prime Video starting April 1. The series stars Christopher Walken, Stephen Merchant, Rhianne Barreto, Gamba Cole, Darren Boyd, Clare Perkins and Eleanor Tomlinson as the main cast.

Other cast members of the series include Jessica Gunning, Dolly Wells, Ian McElhinney, Nina Wadia, Gyuri Sarossy, Aiyana Goodfellow, Charles Babalola, Guillermo Bedward, Isla Gie, Claes Bang, Sam Troughton and Richard E. Grant.

The synopsis for the Prime Video series reads:

"It is a comedy thriller about a disparate group of lawbreakers thrown together to complete a community service sentence. Seven strangers from different walks of life are forced to work together to renovate a derelict community center. When one of their number gets dragged into a dangerous world of organized crime, they unite in ways none of them thought possible."

Trailer for the upcoming series

The trailer for The Outlaws was released earlier this month and featured a group of seven people arrested for several minor crimes. These crimes included forging a couple of signatures on checks to prostitution, mainly for money. As these crimes were non-violent, the group was sentenced to community service.

They were ordered to clean an abandoned community center and were responsible for bringing it back into shape. However, all the hard work takes an unfortunate turn when they come across a bag full of money hidden on the ceiling of the center.

The series follows the group's misadventures as they decide if they should or shouldn't keep the money. What they don't know is that the money belongs to a crime group who will hunt down and kill whoever steals from them. The series leans heavily on comedy to turn the situation into a fun one.

The series has already aired outside the US on the BBC and was renewed for a second season last year in November. Executive producers of the series include Luke Alkin, Kenton Allen, and Matthew Justice, as well as BBC One and Amazon Studios as the co-producers.

Catch The Outlaws streaming on Prime Video from April 1.

