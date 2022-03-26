How We Roll cast list: Pete Holmes, Katie Lowes and others star in CBS sitcom

CBS is all set to give viewers a feel-good, inspired by true event content in its upcoming sitcom How We Roll.

Originally titled Smallwood, the series is based on Tom Smallwood, who decided to become a professional bowler after getting fired from his automative manufacturing job. According to CBS, it's a story about the ultimate second chance.

How We Roll: Ensemble cast, synopsis, and trailer

CBS' upcoming sitcom, How We Roll, will premiere on March 31 on CBS and Paramount+. The series revolves around Tom Smallwood and his passion for bowling. He decided to pursue it professionally after being laid-off from his former job as an automative manufacturer.

The synopsis for the series by CBS reads:

"It is based on professional bowler Tom Smallwood’s life, stars Pete Holmes as Tom, a stoic Midwest husband and dad who gets laid off from a car assembly line and makes the extraordinary decision to provide for his family by following his dream of becoming a professional bowler. As a skilled player, Tom knows that in bowling you get two chances; no matter what you do with the first ball, you get another one to make it right—the ultimate second chance."

It further goes on saying:

"Keeping that in mind, Tom begins his new career with the loving okay from his wife, Jen the unfaltering support of Archie, his mentor and the proud owner of Archie’s Lanes: Home of the Curly Fry, the cautious backing of his protective mom, Helen, and the encouragement of his son, Sam. It remains to be seen if Tom will strike it big on the Pro Bowler circuit, but right now, the pins are set, he’s taking his second shot and it’s 300 or bust!"

Here's a look at the cast of CBS' How We Roll.

Pete Holmes as Tom Smallwood

American comedian, actor, writer, producer and podcaster Pete Holmes is best known for his work in Don't Think Twice, Home Sweet Home Alone, The Secret Life of Pets 2, Bob's Burgers, Crashing, Pete Holmes: Faces and Sounds, Pete Holmes: Nice Try, the Devil and several other projects.

He is well known for his cheerful personality, self-aware humor and musings on spirituality and religion, which are some of the frequent themes in his work.

Holmes will be seen portraying Tom Smallwood in the upcoming CBS series How We Roll.

Katie Lowes as Jen Smallwood

Katie Lowes is an American actress and theater director best known for Scandal, Inventing Anna, Big Hero 6, Ralph Breaks the Internet, Zootopia, Transformers franchise, Grey's Anatomy, Big Mouth, NCIS Hawai’i and several other projects.

She will be seen portraying Tom's supportive wife Jen Smallwood in the upcoming CBS sitcom How We Roll.

Chi McBride as Archie

American actor Chi McBride is best known for Gone in 60 Seconds, The Frighteners, Let's Go to Prison, I, Robot, Ultimate Spider-Man, Boston Public, Pushing Daisies, Golden Boy, Hawaii Five-0 and Human Target, among other projects.

He will be seen portraying Tom’s friend Archi, who is also his neighbor and the owner of the local bowling alley he plays at in the upcoming CBS series How We Roll. His character is loosely based on real-life Tom's friend and neighbot Steve Doyle who also formerly owned the State Lanes bowling alley.

Julie White as Helen Smallwood

Julie White is an American actress and Tony Award winner. She is best known for The Little Dog Laughed, Transformers film, Grace Under Fire, The Nanny Diaries, Monsters vs. Aliens, Life Partners, Six Feet Under, Big Mouth and Designated Survivor among several other projects.

She will be seen portraying Tom's mother Helen Smallwood in the upcoming CBS sitcom How We Roll.

Other cast members of the series include Tahj Mowry, Matthew J. McCarthy, Mason Wells and Judy Kain. The series will also have cameos from Amanda Perez, Rondi Reed, Amber Martinez, Laura Buckles, Brian Dare, McKale Jude Bingham, Dominic Pace, Nik Shriner, Sean Cook and Greg Winter.

Viewers can catch How We Roll on CBS and Paramount+ from March 31.

