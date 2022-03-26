When will How We Roll air on CBS? Release date, plot and more explored

CBS is all set to bring the life of Tom Smallwood, an automative manufacturer turned professional bowler, to the small screen in How We Roll.

Executively produced by Mark Gross, David Hollander and Brian d’Arcy James, the sitcom revolves around a man who decides to pursue his passion for professional bowling. The first season of the series will consist of eleven episodes.

Here's everything viewers need to know about the CBS sitcom.

When is the How We Roll expected to air?

CBS' How We Roll is all set to air on March 31. The sitcom will star Pete Holmes, Katie Lowes, Chi McBride, Julie White, Tahj Mowry, Matthew J. McCarthy, Mason Wells and Judy Kain.

There will be cameos by Amanda Perez, Rondi Reed, Amber Martinez, Laura Buckles, Brian Dare, McKale Jude Bingham, Dominic Pace, Nik Shriner, Sean Cook and Greg Winter.

The synopsis for How We Roll by CBS reads:

"It is based on professional bowler Tom Smallwood’s life, stars Pete Holmes as Tom, a stoic Midwest husband and dad who gets laid off from a car assembly line and makes the extraordinary decision to provide for his family by following his dream of becoming a professional bowler. As a skilled player, Tom knows that in bowling you get two chances; no matter what you do with the first ball, you get another one to make it right—the ultimate second chance."

It further reads:

"Keeping that in mind, Tom begins his new career with the loving okay from his wife, Jen the unfaltering support of Archie, his mentor and the proud owner of Archie’s Lanes: Home of the Curly Fry, the cautious backing of his protective mom, Helen, and the encouragement of his son, Sam. It remains to be seen if Tom will strike it big on the Pro Bowler circuit, but right now, the pins are set, he’s taking his second shot and it’s 300 or bust!"

What is the show based on?

How We Roll is based on the true story of Tom Smallwood, a man from Michigan who decided to become a professional bowler after getting fired from his automative manufacturing job.

The fictionalized version of Tom also practices bowling for free in a bowling lane owned by his friend. His wife, Jen, also supports him and the series is said to focus on both Tom's personal and professional life, perhaps becoming "the story of the ultimate second chance."

Trailer for the CBS sitcom

The trailer for How We Roll was recently released through ET and featured Tom's journey towards pursuing his dream of bowling professionally. His wife Jen and friend Archi encouraged him to do so, with the exception of his mother, who seemed skeptical about the big risk.

The clip also features REO Speedwagon's 1978 upbeat classic, Roll with the Changes, suggesting the themes it is likely to tackle. It also suggests that it will be a classic CBS sitcom along the lines of Mike and Molly and The Big Bang Theory, with laugh tracks and a multi-camera setup.

Catch How We Roll on CBS from March 31 as well as on Paramount+.

