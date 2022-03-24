This Is Us Season 6 Episode 10 preview: Randall concludes the Big Three trilogy with a major life decision

This season of This Is Us is all set to conclude its final Big Three Trilogy with a Randall-centric episode that comes with revelations and major life decisions.

Directed by Justin Hartley (who portrays Kevin Pearson in the series), the upcoming episode is set to revolve around Randall and his moment of clarity as he tries to take a step forward towards an undisclosed but major life decision. The episode, titled Every Version of You, will premiere on March 29 and is written by Kay Oyegun.

Here's a breakdown of the promo clip for the upcoming episode.

This Is Us Season 6 Episode 10: What can fans expect from the tenth episode?

The eighth episode of This Is Us (the first episode in the Big Three trilogy) covered Kevin's clarity about his future and his decision to start Big Three Homes, while this week's episode brought a moment of clarity for Kate. Upon visiting Toby in San Francisco, the two felt more at a distance instead of rekindling their marriage.

Kate realized how content she felt living in LA with her kids and how important her job was to her. After years and years of not feeling good enough and empty on the inside, she finally began to take steps towards living an independent and happy life, even if it drew her and Toby apart.

The upcoming episode of This Is Us Season 6, titled Every Version of You, will focus on Randall and his moment of clarity. The synopsis for the episode reads:

"Randall and Rebecca embark on a road trip and reflect on their past."

Since it's the third installment in the famous Big Three trilogy for the series and the concluding episode of this season's trilogy, fans can expect several flashbacks, starting with Pearson Pool Day.

Scenes from the community pool in the previous episode showed Kate being too afraid to put her face in the water and grabbing all of Rebecca and Jack's attention while Randall is off doing his own thing. The previous episodes also cut to the teens at the community pool, where they accidentally got locked in after wanting to take one last trip to the pool. Randall, who is the level-headed one, figures a way to get them out.

As for the present in This Is Us, Randall's future seems unclear, especially given his journey to the New Yorker profile, which is often seen in the flashforwards of the series. The promo clip for the upcoming episode opens with present-day Randall and Rebecca reminiscing about the old days while Rebecca talks about Randall's constant presence when needed. However, the scene cuts to a teen Randall, who feels burdened with the weight of carrying his family after his dad's death.

He is then seen getting confronted by Deja for asking Malik to stay away from her. The clip closes with Randall telling Rebecca how he does not want to make any major life decisions with the existing uncertainty in the family.

Readers can catch the upcoming episode of This Is Us on March 29, Tuesday at 9.00 PM ET. Until then, they can stream previous episodes and seasons on Hulu, Peacock, and Hotstar.

