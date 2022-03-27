When will Outlander season 6 episode 4 air on Starz? Release date, Cherokee's fate, and more explored

The highly-acclaimed historical time travel drama, Outlander, is all set to return tonight with a brand new episode, giving viewers more on the Cherokee.

Titled Hour of the Wolf, the episode is directed by Christiana Ebohon-Green and written by Luke Schelhaas. It is said to revolve around Young Ian's past with the Mohawk after he met one of the tribe's members on a visit to the Cherokee. Claire will continue to teach Malva about her medical practices, but her true intentions are questionable.

Here's everything viewers need to know about the upcoming episode.

When is the fourth episode of Outlander season 6 expected to air?

Episode 4 of Outlander season 6 will air on Sunday, March 27 on Starz. The upcoming episode will follow the result of Henri-Christian's birth. This will change the power of Fergus and Marsali's marriage, leading Fergus to great despair. Tom, who is being operated on to treat his hand, has had unusual behavior towards Claire which will make her suspicious of his past.

Ian will go with Malva while her father is undergoing surgery and as Fergus is making an important decision about his health, he gets interrupted by Jamie.

What happened in episode 3?

Towards the end of the previous episode, Temperance, Malva and Young Ian were seen spending time together and developing a flirtatious relationship. Malva also related an important piece in her backstory: her mother's death by hanging for witchcraft.

The episode closed with Roger bringing up the story of Moses floating down the river in a basket, reminding the villagers to love their neighbor. The final scene saw Jamie and Claire learning about the commencement of the Boston Tea Party.

Check out the promo clip for Outlander season 6 episode 4

The promo clip for episode 4 begins with Brianna schooling Jamie on the future of the Cherokee after he was able to secure weapons from the British government. She then explains how the government will force the Cherokee off their land and eight thousand people will die. The event will be known as the Trail of Tears.

The clip then moves to Malva, who is being taught by Claire about using homemade either to render patients unconscious. Learning this trick might not be the best for Malva as she cannot be trusted. Jamie, on the other hand, takes the guns to the Cherokee with Young Ian, who sees a Mohawk and instantly wants to fight him.

Catch episode 4 of Outlander on Starz tonight and learn about Young Ian's history with the Mohawk.

Edited by Sabika