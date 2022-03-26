Who is Tom Smallwood? All about PBA champion's feel-good life story ahead of How We Roll premiere

CBS' upcoming sitcom How We Roll is all about the ultimate second chance. Executively produced by Mark Gross, David Hollander and Brian d’Arcy James, with Mark Cendrowski directing the pilot episode, How We Roll revolves around Tom Smallwood and his dream of becoming a professional bowler.

Who is Tom Smallwood?

Tom Smallwood is a professional ten-pin bowler who is currently competing on the PBA tour. He won his first PBA Tour in 2009 after defeating 2008–09 PBA Player of the Year Wes Malott in the finale. This happened after he was laid off during the Great Recession and decided to pursue his dream of professional bowling.

Tom used to practice bowling for free in a bowling lane owned by his friend, Steve. His wife, Jen, also supported him with the decision, which eventually turned into a great one. He has won three PBA Tour titles, two of which are majors, and has finished runner-up in two other PBA major championships.

About CBS' How We Roll

CBS recently announced How We Roll, based on Tom Smallwood's story of success. It is set to air on March 31 on CBS and will also be available to stream on Paramount+. The first season of the sitcom will have eleven episodes in total and will star Pete Holmes, Katie Lowes, Chi McBride, Julie White and Mason Wells as the leading characters.

The supporting characters in the series include Tahj Mowry, Matthew J. McCarthy, and Judy Kain along with cameos from Amanda Perez, Rondi Reed, Amber Martinez, Laura Buckles, Brian Dare, McKale Jude Bingham, Dominic Pace, Nik Shriner, Sean Cook and Greg Winter.

The synopsis for the series reads:

"It is based on professional bowler Tom Smallwood’s life, stars Pete Holmes as Tom, a stoic Midwest husband and dad who gets laid off from a car assembly line and makes the extraordinary decision to provide for his family by following his dream of becoming a professional bowler. As a skilled player, Tom knows that in bowling you get two chances; no matter what you do with the first ball, you get another one to make it right—the ultimate second chance."

It further continues:

"Keeping that in mind, Tom begins his new career with the loving okay from his wife, Jen the unfaltering support of Archie, his mentor and the proud owner of Archie’s Lanes: Home of the Curly Fry, the cautious backing of his protective mom, Helen, and the encouragement of his son, Sam. It remains to be seen if Tom will strike it big on the Pro Bowler circuit, but right now, the pins are set, he’s taking his second shot and it’s 300 or bust!"

Trailer for the sitcom

The trailer for How We Roll was released via ET last week and featured Tom's journey from being laid off from his job to working towards his passion for bowling. The sitcom is also said to have a very CBS sitcom approach to it with laugh tracks and a multi-camera setup.

How We Roll will be available to watch on CBS and to stream on Paramount+ from March 31.

