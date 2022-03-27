When will The Simpsons Season 33 Episode 16 air? Release date, trailer and more to about FOX series

The internet's beloved animated series, The Simpsons, is all set to return with a brand new episode tonight on FOX.

Started in 1989, the series revolves around a dysfunctional family consisting of Homer, Marge, Bar, Lisa and Maggie. Most episodes of the series are centered on Bart as he is a trouble-maker. The upcoming episode, "Pretty Whittle Liar", is directed by Mike Frank Polcino and written by Joel H. Cohen.

Here's everything viewers need to know about the episode.

When is the sixteenth episode of The Simpsons season 33 expected to air?

Episode 16 of The Simpsons Season 33 is all set to air on March 27 on FOX. The episode will also be available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar. The streaming service has all the seasons, from 1989 till today available and each season comprises of 22 episodes with a runtime of 20 to 22 minutes.

The upcoming episode, titled Pretty Whittle Liar, will see Brandine, wife to Cletus, visiting the family. The ladies will have a great time together along in the episode, which will also focus on Maggie and her day in school. Later, Cletus will be seen questioning Brandine about her secret love. Homer and Marge, on the other hand, will be seen spending some quality time together.

Episode 15 recap

The previous episode saw Bart asking Homer for a pair of sneakers and later feeling humiliated upon discovering that Homer had bought him bootlegs instead. To make up for it, Orion gave him his branded skatewear and merch and at the end Bart taught him to skate, eventually becoming an inspiration to a new shoe model.

Homer, on the other hand, utilized the gifts by Orion to show off among his friends only to realize that he is better when he is simply Homer. This episode featured The Weeknd as Orion Hughes and Darius Hughes.

Check out the trailer for season 33

The Simpsons is now over three decades old. It started off as a show about the little troubles amongst a family and how they overcame them. Season 33 of the series premiered last year in September and is scheduled to end in May this year.

The season, like always, will have twenty-two episodes and the trailer for it was released by FOX in August 2021. The series has already been renewed for another season and the upcoming episodes are said to star Hugh Jackman, John Autry II and Robert Reich.

Catch the latest episode of The Simpsons Season 33 premieres tonight on FOX and Disney+ Hotstar.

