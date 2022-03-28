Which book is Bridgerton Season 2 based on? All about Julia Quinn's novel and how it differs from Netflix series

The journey of finding love continued on Netflix's Bridgerton with a brand new season this month, focusing on their eldest Anthony.

Created by Chris Van Dusen, the series revolves around siblings - Anthony, Benedict, Colin, Daphne, Eloise, Francesca, Gregory and Hyacinth - searching for love in London's Regency era when debutants were presented in court. The series is based on Julia Quinn's novels and the second season of the series premiered this month.

About Julia Quinn's Bridgerton novels

Netflix's most-loved show is based on a series of novels by Julia Quinn. She is a best-selling American historical romance author who has appeared on the New York Times bestseller list nineteen times.

Quinn added seven more novels to the series, starting with The Duke and I and The Viscount Who Loved Me in 2000. They are An Offer From a Gentleman, Romancing Mister Bridgerton, To Sir Phillip, With Love, When He Was Wicked, It's In His Kiss, On the Way to the Wedding, and The Bridgertons: Happily Ever After.

The Rokesby series is often considered a prequel to the series as it follows the Rokesby and Bridgerton families. The Bridgerton family consists of eight siblings and their widowed mother. They are well respected and favored in British society, and each book revolves around one sibling and their journey to finding true love.

How is Season 2 different from the novel?

The latest season of the Netflix series is slightly different from its book, The Viscount Who Loved Me. Some of the differences are the Sharmas being re-named from the novel. They were initially named the Sheffields in the novel.

In the series, the family is from the English countryside and wants Edwina to marry rich to have enough money to live on. Lady Mary also shares a complicated relationship with her parents after being disowned for running away with Kate's father to India.

However, there is no bad blood between Lady Mary's parents in the book. Nor are there any stipulations on Edwina's suitors for wealth.

Another difference is that Anthony pursues Edwina first in the book, which is only interested in him as he fulfills her duty. However, in the series, Edwina and Anthony form more of a genuine connection, making Kate deny her desires and growing attraction towards Anthony.

Kate and Anthony marry way before the novel reaches its end in the book. The remaining chapters follow their marriage, where Anthony tries to prevent himself from falling in love. At the same time, Kate is hurt by his behavior and their eventual arrival at marital bliss.

The two didn't get together in the series until the final moments. The scene cuts to the future, where they are seen returning from their honeymoon.

About Season 2

Netflix released a trailer for Season 2 earlier this month, sending fans into a frenzy. The season is an adaptation of the book The Viscount Who Loved Me and revolves around Anthony's journey to finding love.

The season premiered on March 25 and saw Simone Ashley join the cast as Kate Sharma and Charithra Chandran as Edwina Sharma. Season 2 comprises a total of eight episodes. Unlike the books, the series is set in an alternate history where people of color are members of society in racially integrated London.

Catch Season 2 of Bridgerton, now streaming on Netflix.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar