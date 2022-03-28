Bridgerton season 3: Expected plot and everything we know so far

Netflix's most-beloved series, Bridgerton, dropped its second season last week, setting the tone for not just one but two more seasons.

Created by Chris Van Dusen, the series is based on Julia Quinn's novels which revolve around London's Regency era when debutantes were presented in court. It follows siblings Anthony, Benedict, Colin, Daphne, Eloise, Francesca, Gregory and Hyacinth as they navigate the London community in search of love.

Here's everything viewers need to know about season 3.

Is Bridgerton returning for season 3?

Bridgerton has been renewed not just for season 3 but also for season 4. The cast of the series is also most likely to return, but the characters in question are Anthony and Kate, who are the leads in season 2 and have found their happily ever after. It looks like the two might not lead the next season but will transition to supporting characters. The filming for season 3 is likely to start this summer and will hit Netflix in early 2023.

Netflix recently announced the same and the Vice President of Global TV stated,

"It swept us off our feet. The creative team, led by Shonda [Rhimes], knew the material and delivered a beautiful, emotional, romantic drama for our members. They have some exciting plans for the future, and we think audiences will continue to swoon for this show. We’re planning to be in the series' business for a long time to come."

According to producer Shonda Rhimes,

"There are eight siblings, and as far as I’m concerned, there are eight seasons and maybe more."

What can be expected in season 3?

Looking at the previous seasons, season 3 might follow the dutiful order of the novels. Season 1 and 2 tells the stories of The Duke and I and The Viscount Who Loved Me, respectively, which makes it obvious that the third one will focus on An Offer From a Gentleman, which revolves around the second eldest in the family, Benedict.

In this novel, Benedict meets his match Sophie Beckett, who is the illegitimate daughter of an earl and has been relegated to servitude by her evil stepmmother. At the annual ball, Benedict and Sophie fall for each other during a dance, and just like Cinderella, she disappears into the night for Benedict to track her down.

However, looking at the popularity of Colin and Penelope's almost-romance, season 3 might instead adapt to the fourth book, Romancing Mister Bridgerton, which revolves around Colin and his journey to love.

Catch season 2 of Bridgerton, now streaming on Netflix. The previous season of the series is also available to watch on the platform.

Edited by Sabika