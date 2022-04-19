Who can lift Thor's hammer? Comic origin explored as fans laud Jane Foster's new role in Thor: Love and Thunder

The wait is almost over as Marvel teased the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder with its first trailer drop.

Directed by Taika Waititi, the film is all set to premiere in theaters on July 8 and is part of Phase Four of the MCU. It will see the return of Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Jeff Goldblum, Vin Diesel, and Bradley Cooper.

Who is worthy of Thor's Hammer? Heroes and Villains explored before Thor: Love and Thunder

Thor's hammer has been wielded by those who are worthy of it. In the comics, a few heroes and villains have lifted Mjolnir:

Journey into Mystery, 1952, edition #83 where Mjolnir first appeared, and Midgard mortal Donald Blake touched it, transforming himself into Thor, God of Thunder.

Thor, 1998, edition #14 where Mjolnir was under the possession of Enrakt, who was one of the Enchanters Three during Thor's battle with Absorbing Man and Titania.

Thor, 1966, edition #390 where Captain America wielded the hammer for the first time.

Thor, 1966, edition #391 where Eric Madterson was deemed worthy of Mjolnir as was known as Thunderstrike.

Deadpool, 1997, edition #37 where Deadpool a.k.a. Wade Wilson wielded the hammer when Loki created an Asgardian one for him.

Thor, 1966, edition #337 where Beta Ray Bill, a Korbinite alien, lifted Thor's hammer.

Thor, 1966, edition #364 where the amphibian form of Thor lifts the hammer.

Hulk, 2008, edition #5 where Red Hulk seized control over Mjolnir in a battle of sheer brawn.

Thor, 1966, edition #276 where Roger Norvell, a filmmaker, gets to be Thor, all thanks to Loki.

She-Hulk, 2005, edition #14 where the Awesome Android revealed his past stint with Asgardian superpowers and wielded Thor's hammer.

MCU's upcoming installment in the Thor franchise, Thor: Love and Thunder, might see a new hero worthy of Mjolnir a.k.a. Mighty Thor.

Fans' reaction to Jane Foster's Mighty Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder

The recently dropped teaser of Thor: Love and Thunder sent Twitter into a frenzy, especially when fans saw Jane Foster as Mighty Thor. They were stunned to see Natalie Portman reviving her role in a bold new look.

AlecHunter @TheAlecHunter



I like Chris Hemsworth as Thor, but I'm hoping for something new and fun from Natalie Portman.



#ThorLoveAndThunder twitter.com/MarvelStudios/… Marvel Studios @MarvelStudios + Here it is. Here it is. ❤️ + ⚡️ https://t.co/PImDUFzM04 Personally, I'm more interested in Jane Foster's story in this one.I like Chris Hemsworth as Thor, but I'm hoping for something new and fun from Natalie Portman. Personally, I'm more interested in Jane Foster's story in this one.I like Chris Hemsworth as Thor, but I'm hoping for something new and fun from Natalie Portman.#ThorLoveAndThunder twitter.com/MarvelStudios/…

Christo75075012 @christo75075012 @mattmawdesley @thorofficial Why does Natalie look so damn fine at the end? @mattmawdesley @thorofficial Why does Natalie look so damn fine at the end?

Fagan @MoffFagan @MarvelStudios I think I'm destined to be in love with space Natalie Portman forever @MarvelStudios I think I'm destined to be in love with space Natalie Portman forever https://t.co/OJZ0Xbsfe7

NeGe0 @_NeGe0 @Omega2Kid @MarvelStudios The pieces are still left on earth. Jane touches them and Mjolnir reassembles and she gains the power of Thor. @Omega2Kid @MarvelStudios The pieces are still left on earth. Jane touches them and Mjolnir reassembles and she gains the power of Thor.

Pub med @NeoPhyte93 @MarvelStudios @AdoringKS Was waiting since forever. Natalie Portman is fire. Trailer is bit underwhelming though. Wanted more of Jane Foster and Valkyrie. @MarvelStudios @AdoringKS Was waiting since forever. Natalie Portman is fire. Trailer is bit underwhelming though. Wanted more of Jane Foster and Valkyrie.

About Thor 4

Marvel dropped the teaser for Thor: Love and Thunder today and gave fans a look into Thor's life after the events of Avengers: Endgame along with his new team, the Guardians of the Galaxy. The film will pick up directly from where Endgame left off, with Thor traveling with the Guardians through space as he tries to cope with the loss of Asgard and the after events of The Snap.

The return of Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie is also seen along with a rumored appearance by Russell Crowe as Zeus. But what stood out in the short clip was Jane Foster's return as Mighty Thor, completing her look with a hammer reconstructed after Hela's doings.

The film is also said to star Christian Bale, Dave Bautista, Matt Damon, Luke Hemsworth, Melissa McCarthy and Pom Klementieff along with several others.

Catch Thor: Love and Thunder in theaters from July 8. Watch this space for more updates on the highly-anticipated film.

