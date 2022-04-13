When will Ice Age: Scrat Tales air on Disney +? Release date, plot, trailer, and more about the series

Disney+ is all set to take its viewers on a nostalgic trip with its upcoming series, Ice Age: Scrat Tales, which will revive their love for the beloved Ice Age film franchise.

Directed by Donnie Long, Michael Berardini, Jeff Gabor, Lisa Allen Keane, Matt Munn, Eric Prah, and Drew Winey, the series will revolve around Scrat's adventures as a parent to Baby Scrat. The mini-series will air on April 13 on Disney+.

Here's everything viewers need to know about the upcoming series.

When is Ice Age: Scrat Tales expected to air?

Disney+'s Ice Age: Scrat Tales is all set to premiere on April 13, featuring the mute squirrel-rat from the Ice Age animated franchise. The series will consist of six short films, each featuring Scrat and his newfound child.

The IMDb description for the mini-series reads:

"Six all-new animated shorts starring Scrat, the hapless sabre-toothed squirrel of the “Ice Age” adventures, who experiences the ups and downs of fatherhood."

Prior to this, Scrat was featured in six short films, starting with Gone Nutty in 2022. These shorts featured violent slapstick humor where he was horrendously stretched and mutilated in the pursuit of acorns. The short films are inspired by Chuck Jones' Wile E. Coyote and Roadrunner short films.

Check out the trailer for the animated series

The trailer for Ice Age: Scrat Tales dropped last month and featured Scrat with his baby. These shorts will explore Scrat's adventures as a new parent after he finds Baby Scrat while looking after his beloved acorns. The two will bond and fight over their love for acorns, where Chris Wedge will voice Scrat and Kari Wahlgren will voice Baby Scrat.

The mini-series is produced by Anthony Nisi. Robert L. Baird and Andrew Millstein, who will also serve as executive producers. There will be six shorts in total and they are titled: Nuts About You, LoFi Scrat Beats to Sleep/Chill to, X’s and Uh-O’s, Nutty Reflections, Teeter Toddler, and Nut The End.

It may also see the return of some of the beloved characters like the adventurer Buckminster and the two crazy possum brothers Crash and Eddie.

In January 2022, The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild was released on Disney+, marking its sixth installment in the Ice Age series, but did not feature Scrat. This upcoming mini-series will mark the return of Scrat back in the hands of its original creator.

Catch Ice Age: Scrat Tales streaming on Disney+ from April 13.

