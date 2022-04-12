What time will Hard Cell air on Netflix? Release date, plot and more about the mockumentary-style comedy series

Netflix is all set to give its viewers yet another mockumentary-style comedy series with Hard Cell.

Created and written by Catherine Tate, who also stars in the series, Hard Cell revolves around a fictional female prison, HMP Woldsley. It tackles important themes regarding the prison system but with humor.

Here's everything viewers need to know about the upcoming series.

When is Hard Cell expected to air?

Netflix's Hard Cell is all set to premiere on April 12. The mockumentary-style comedy series will star Catherine Tate, who is set to play multiple characters inside a women's prison.

"A documentary crew follows the inmates and staff of HMP Woldsley while Catherine Tate portrays multiple characters to capture the penal system at its brutal humorous best."

Tate will portray six characters on the show, including a psychopathic lifer, a prison governor who thinks creativity leads to rehabilitation, an Essex guard, a timid first-timer and more.

About Catherine's characters

The characters from Hard Cell portrayed by Catherine Tate include:

Laura Willis , the HMP Woldsley’s governor, who is a self-styled prison reformer convinced staging musicals to provide a platform for her belief that creativity leads to rehabilitation.

, the HMP Woldsley’s governor, who is a self-styled prison reformer convinced staging musicals to provide a platform for her belief that creativity leads to rehabilitation. Ros is a popular, bouncy inmate who idolizes her mother. She loves her prison wife, Suds and pretends to love her penpal boyfriend Sebastian but is actually rinsing him for all he’s worth. Anne Marie is Ros’ mother and is a tough, mean, ex-con, who visits her daughter whenever she has run out of money.

is a popular, bouncy inmate who idolizes her mother. She loves her prison wife, Suds and pretends to love her penpal boyfriend Sebastian but is actually rinsing him for all he’s worth. Anne Marie is Ros’ mother and is a tough, mean, ex-con, who visits her daughter whenever she has run out of money. Big Viv is a terrifying prisoner feared by inmates and prisoners alike. She is violent and unpredictable, but singing is her happy place. She is also a devoted fan of the Kardashians, as she identifies with them deeply. She developed a passion for theater as she became involved with the musical.

is a terrifying prisoner feared by inmates and prisoners alike. She is violent and unpredictable, but singing is her happy place. She is also a devoted fan of the Kardashians, as she identifies with them deeply. She developed a passion for theater as she became involved with the musical. Marco is a prison guard from Essex who is more committed to his appearance than his job, which he only took because he can get to work without changing tubes.

is a prison guard from Essex who is more committed to his appearance than his job, which he only took because he can get to work without changing tubes. Ange is a timid first-timer in prison who is innocent and is struggling to adapt to her new environment, making her an easy prey. She lives by her mantra 'People are inherently good' and eventually overcomes her fears, settles in and finds her prison walk.

Check out the trailer for the series

The official trailer for Hard Cell dropped last month and featured Catherine Tate in her multiple characters/personalities. The show leans into the comical truth of prison life through its six-week long period where the 'inmates' will be seen rehearsing a musical directed by Cheryl Fergison.

According to executive producer Kristian Smith,

"We cannot wait to show audiences on Netflix the inside of HMP Woldsley, our fictional prison occupied by the fantastic creations of Catherine Tate. This series is funny and touching all at once, revealing what life might be like in a British women's correctional facility."

Other stars of the show include Christian Brassington, Niky Wardley, Cheryl Fergison Lorna Brown, Caroline Harding, Jola Olajide and Duncan Wisbey. The first season will consist of six episodes in total and the show has been rated TV-MA for language, which means it's for mature audiences only.

Catch Hard Cell streaming on Netflix from April 12.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul