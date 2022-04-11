What time will Moon Knight episode 3 air on Disney+? Release date, theories, and more about Oscar Isaac's show

Moon Knight is rapidly transforming the way for Marvel's TV shows, introducing a new anti-hero and revealing one of the franchise's first origin stories on Disney+. Marc Spector's link with the Egyptian god Khonshu is explored in the second chapter of the Oscar Isaac-led drama.

Episode 3 of Moon Knight will see him continue his mission to his Egyptian God, but when will it be available on Disney+, and at what time?

When will the third episode of Moon Knight be released on Disney+?

Moon Knight is sticking to Wednesday's release schedule of the Marvel series that was originally adopted on Disney+.

Episode 3 is set to premiere on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. The newest episode is expected to hit the site at around 12.00 am PST or 03.00 am EST.

Plot of the upcoming episode of Moon Knight

While it's difficult to predict what will happen in episode 3 of Moon Knight without a preview or sneak peek from Marvel, the end of episode 2, however, does provide some insight into what the masked protagonist is up to next.

Marc Spector will likely continue his mission for Khonshu now that he has taken over both his and Steven's bodies. Obviously, this necessitates his presence in Egypt. Furthermore, the change of location may provide greater insight into the deities driving the plot of Marvel's latest show along.

For a change, it'll be intriguing to experience the world through Marc's eyes. Viewers have only seen a glimpse of Steven's alternate persona through their brief interactions so far. The third episode allows the show to focus on Marc as a character and, by extension, his purpose for Khonshu.

We'll most likely get to see Steven struggle for control as well, reversing the narratives from the previous two episodes.

Recap of what happened in last week's episode

Steven Grant (Oscar Isaac) wakes up from his latest meeting with Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke) and goes to the museum where he works to ensure it happens in Episode 2. Unfortunately, security footage merely captures him racing around the building. Steven was sacked from the museum since no one else could see the creatures hunting him. However, that only seemed to be the start of his problems.

Layla (May Calamawy) appeared in the second episode to confront Steven about his decision to leave. Of course, she initially assumed that he's Marc putting on a show. She also admitted that she assisted Marc in obtaining the scarab. She appears to be aware of Moon Knight and 'the suit,' as she refers to him.

During Summon the Suit, fans discovered more about Marc's connection to Khonshu, including how he came to be under the God's service. Marc owes the deity a debt because he spared his life, according to the latest episode. He tells Steven,

"Protect the vulnerable and deliver Khonshu's justice to those who hurt them."

Khonshu, he feels, will set him free once his current mission is completed. He doesn't completely trust the deity, as evidenced by the fact that he left Layla to shield her from his influence.

Following another attempt by the enemy to win Steven over, Steven and Marc fought Arthur Harrow in the second half of episode 2. This did not go according to plan, prompting Marc to emerge and confront Arthur and Ammit's minions. Marc appears to be sticking around for the next episode as well. He takes control immediately before Khonshu sends him to Egypt in the closing scene.

Moon Knight episode 3 will premiere on April 13, 2022, at 12.00 am PST/03.00 am EST on Disney+.

Edited by Atul S