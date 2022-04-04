What time will Moon Knight episode 2 air? Release date, Reddit spoilers, and more about Disney+ show

It's been a while since Marvel debuted a new show on Disney+, but the much-awaited Moon Knight has finally arrived.

The Oscar Isaac-led show got off to a dramatic start with an episode that offered streaks of mystery. Fans are looking forward to seeing when the second episode will be released after watching the latest scenarios of ancient Egypt escalate in present times.

When will the second episode of Moon Knight be released on Disney+?

Like previous Marvel series, Moon Knight has a six-episode limit as well. As we get into the second chapter, things are likely to move swiftly.

Marvel appears to be sticking to its Wednesday release schedule, which initially started with Loki's world premiere. This episode, like every other Disney+ show, will premiere at 12.00 am PST/3.00 am EST on the platform.

Plot of the upcoming episode

Unfortunately, there is no preview or further information for Episode 2 yet. Although Marc Spector has made his first official appearance. Hopefully, this means that viewers may expect an explanation for what's been going on with Steven.

Marc may also have knowledge of why Arthur Harrow desires that golden scarab in the first place. He claims to be a servant of the Egyptian goddess Ammit, who has the power to remove evil from the universe before it occurs. The scarab, on the other hand, isn't apparent where it fits into their grand scheme.

Reddit spoilers on the upcoming episodes

Redditors discovered the series' plot spoilers for episodes 2 to 4. According to the leaker, episode 2 would introduce a fourth character. Mr. Knight, rather than Marc's Moon Knight, appears to be Steven's rendition. If Marc is wearing the suit we saw at the end of episode 1, Steven will receive a suit-like variation of the Empire suit.

Meanwhile, Episode 3 should introduce us to a number of other Egyptian gods that have their own avatars. If true, the Egyptian gods have been roaming the Earth for thousands of years like The Eternals. But that isn't the main storyline twist of the series.

Arthur Harrow is expected to appear in front of a council and persuade the gods that Moon Knight and Khonshu are lying, that is, he isn't attempting to resurrect Ammit. As a result, Khonshu will be imprisoned as a statue, leaving Marc and Steven powerless. According to the leaker, Harrow was previously Khonshu's Knight avatar.

The leak then jumps to the end of episode 4, revealing that "Marc is shot and 'killed,' then wakes up in a mental asylum." That sounds like the kind of plot twist you'd see in a movie or TV show about mental illness.

If the show's plot leak is correct, things will become crazier. Marc and Steven are being treated by Ethan Hawke, who plays the doctor, as they are both being incarcerated in the same mental facility.

