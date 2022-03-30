Who is DuChamp? 'Moon Knight' Episode 1 Easter egg explained 

Moon Knight Episode 1 has landed on Disney+. The episode revolved around the main character, Steven Grant, who works in a gift shop and leads an uncool and straightforward life with nobody to talk to.

He also faces some mysterious things, such as always getting up confused in the morning feeling that he has been hit by a bus. Besides these, there have been several instances in which he has been in unknown places and met people he hasn't met before.

Apart from Steven Grant, the episode also introduced several other characters, including Arthur Harrow. However, some characters were hinted at in the episode but did not make an appearance, and one such character is DuChamp.

As the episode went ahead, there was a scene where Steven saw a loose part of the ceiling, which brought him to an unknown phone and a key. After getting the phone powered on, he saw numerous missed calls from a woman named Layla and a missed call from a guy named DuChamp.

EternalsTalks @EternalsTalkss



-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-



I love this Easter egg of my guy Frenchie “DuChamp” in the flip phone



Hopefully we see him soon!!! #MOONKNIGHT episode 1 spoilers!!I love this Easter egg of my guy Frenchie “DuChamp” in the flip phoneHopefully we see him soon!!! #MOONKNIGHT episode 1 spoilers!!---------I love this Easter egg of my guy Frenchie “DuChamp” in the flip phone🔥Hopefully we see him soon!!! https://t.co/5dYaxn3B9c

Moon Knight Episode 1: Who is DuChamp?

In the comics, Jean-Paul DuChamp is a former mercenary friend of Marc Spector. They came close while the duo were operating in North Africa. Spector started calling him 'Frenchie,' and DuChamp became his trusted ally.

DuChamp is an ally of Moon Knight in the comics (Image via Marvel)

DuChamp was a responsible pilot on missions working under Raul Bushman alongside Marc. When Marc went against Bushman during a raid at the tomb of the Pharaoh Seti, he was left to die. However, when he was brought back to life by Egyptian God Khonshu, 'Frenchie' DuChamp helped him fight the guys who wanted to kill him.

Following the incident, DuChamp helped Moon Knight in several missions. He piloted the superhero to different places and used his manipulation skills to make way for Marc Spector. Since DuChamp is a close friend of Marc Spector, it's no wonder that his name was on Marc's cellphone.

The entry of this character will surely be one of the most exciting things the series will be offering. With DuChamp, there are chances that Raul Bushman, the old mercenary boss of the duo, will make his way to the MCU as the enemy of Moon Knight.

Marvel fans react to Moon Knight's premiere episode

Key'Shawn Watkins #BLM @KeyWatkins51299 #MoonKnight is definitely unlike anything we’ve seen before in the MCU. The mysticism, the suspense, the utter confusion that both Steven and the audience feels. Moon Knight is shaping up to be one of the MCU’s most unique and eye-grabbing projects yet. #MoonKnight is definitely unlike anything we’ve seen before in the MCU. The mysticism, the suspense, the utter confusion that both Steven and the audience feels. Moon Knight is shaping up to be one of the MCU’s most unique and eye-grabbing projects yet. https://t.co/OT4FjB6YF8

ethan ψ | moon knight spoilers @wandapilots

#MoonKnight

-

-

-

-

-

imagine watching a man beat the living shit out of 4 people right in front of you and he just says "sorry!" MOON KNIGHT EPISODE 1 SPOILERSimagine watching a man beat the living shit out of 4 people right in front of you and he just says "sorry!" MOON KNIGHT EPISODE 1 SPOILERS#MoonKnight-----imagine watching a man beat the living shit out of 4 people right in front of you and he just says "sorry!" https://t.co/W9wYSSPm37

The show will feature six episodes and will return with Episode 2 on April 6, Wednesday.

