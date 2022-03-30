Who is DuChamp? 'Moon Knight' Episode 1 Easter egg explained 

Moon Knight Episode 1 has landed on Disney+. The episode revolved around the main character, Steven Grant, who works in a gift shop and leads an uncool and straightforward life with nobody to talk to.
He also faces some mysterious things, such as always getting up confused in the morning feeling that he has been hit by a bus. Besides these, there have been several instances in which he has been in unknown places and met people he hasn't met before.
Apart from Steven Grant, the episode also introduced several other characters, including Arthur Harrow. However, some characters were hinted at in the episode but did not make an appearance, and one such character is DuChamp.
As the episode went ahead, there was a scene where Steven saw a loose part of the ceiling, which brought him to an unknown phone and a key. After getting the phone powered on, he saw numerous missed calls from a woman named Layla and a missed call from a guy named DuChamp.
Moon Knight Episode 1: Who is DuChamp?
In the comics, Jean-Paul DuChamp is a former mercenary friend of Marc Spector. They came close while the duo were operating in North Africa. Spector started calling him 'Frenchie,' and DuChamp became his trusted ally.
DuChamp was a responsible pilot on missions working under Raul Bushman alongside Marc. When Marc went against Bushman during a raid at the tomb of the Pharaoh Seti, he was left to die. However, when he was brought back to life by Egyptian God Khonshu, 'Frenchie' DuChamp helped him fight the guys who wanted to kill him.
Following the incident, DuChamp helped Moon Knight in several missions. He piloted the superhero to different places and used his manipulation skills to make way for Marc Spector. Since DuChamp is a close friend of Marc Spector, it's no wonder that his name was on Marc's cellphone.
The entry of this character will surely be one of the most exciting things the series will be offering. With DuChamp, there are chances that Raul Bushman, the old mercenary boss of the duo, will make his way to the MCU as the enemy of Moon Knight.
The show will feature six episodes and will return with Episode 2 on April 6, Wednesday.