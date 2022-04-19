What time will Moon Knight episode 4 air on Disney+? Release date, big twist tease, and more about Oscar Isaac's show

In the third episode of Marvel's Moon Knight, viewers were transported to Egypt, where they may learn more about Marc Spector (Oscar Isaac) and his relationship with Egyptian god Khonshu (F. Murray Abraham).

Marc arrived in Cairo to prevent Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke) from unleashing Ammit on the world. Unfortunately, their efforts failed miserably, and this week's Episode 4 will provide them with new challenges.

When will the fourth episode of Moon Knight be released on Disney+?

Moon Knight is sticking to a Wednesday release schedule, which was originally adopted on Disney+.

Episode 4 is set to premiere on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. The latest episode is expected to hit the streaming platform at around 12.00 am PST, or 03.00 am EST.

What's the big twist tease for Moon Knight Episode 4?

Starting with WandaVision, all of Marvel's Disney+ shows stepped up their game in Episode 4. WandaVision revealed Westview, while The Falcon and The Winter Soldier revealed John Walker as Captain America. Loki introduced the Nexus events that shaped the multiverse, and Hawkeye saw the long-awaited return of Black Widow's Yelena Belova.

Marvel Studios has produced a new teaser for the fourth episode of Moon Knight. There's a bunch of new footage in the new teaser, as well as some old clips from the previous episodes.

Check out the brand new teaser below:

So far, the series has been a bit of a mystery, and it appears that this trend will continue.

During a recent interview with ComicBook.com, Moon Knight director Justin Benson previewed the fourth episode of the series. The filmmaker mentioned the point of the “big, mind-bending swing” that the episode is up to offer. He said:

"So getting that script, I suppose it was a bit like they took us into a room and were like, 'Guys, we need to talk to you about something.They opened this enormous case, and it was Excalibur."

The metaphors were used to avoid giving away secrets, which will eventually be revealed after Episode 4 is released on April 20. He continued:

"Then we took it up and developed it into a script. It was just, it was genuinely, it was a wonderful treasure, such a gift that, that we got to do that. And we were like jealous of ourselves when we found out we were doing that."

Aaron Moorhead, who co-directed the episode alongside Benson, agreed with the Excalibur metaphor's assessment of Episode 4's writing. He stated:

"The golden light shined on us, like Pulp Fiction. Yeah. It was very, it was just as exciting for us and remains just as exciting for us, because we also, you know, of course there's a big surprise to be had. But it's also, I mean, we've, because we directed it we've seen it 8 million times and still love pressing play on those last 15 minutes."

Ethan Hawke, who plays Arthur Harrow on the show, also teased the upcoming episode, saying:

"I like four and five. They're my favorites, when the whole prism turns and you start to be not sure that you're even understand reality."

Plot of the upcoming episode of Moon Knight

It's difficult to predict what will happen in episode 4 of Moon Knight without a preview or sneak peek from Marvel. However, the end of episode 3 does provide some insight into what the masked protagonist will be up to next.

The Friendly Type teases what fans might expect from Marc Spector and Steven Grant's upcoming venture. This implies that they will attempt to free Khonshu from his current confinement.

They'll also have to prevent Harrow from carrying out Ammit's intentions. There's also the issue of Marc's memory loss, as well as his other major secrets.

When the series returns for its fourth chapter, there will be lots to discover.

Don't forget to catch Moon Knight episode 4 on April 20, 2022, at 12.00 am PST/03.00 am EST on Disney+.

