What time will The Thing About Pam finale air? Release date, plot, and more about the NBC series

The Thing About Pam, NBC's most recent miniseries, has finally reached the conclusion of its story. Pamela Hupp's, aka Renée Zellweger, long-running deception will come to an end in the future episode.

Since the show's plot is somewhat well-known, it may be difficult to provide an ending that entirely surprises everyone. However, we're confident that the creators have something spectacular in mind for the ending. Will we be astonished, delighted, or baffled? We'll have to wait and see what happens.

Continue reading to learn more about the forthcoming episode of the crime-thriller show.

When will the final episode of The Thing About Pam air?

The next episode is the sixth and final episode of the show, titled She's a Killer, and it's the one when the whole truth is revealed. It will be released on April 12, 2022, on NBC at 10.00 pm ET/PT.

What to expect from the final episode of The Thing About Pam?

The previous episode of The Thing About Pam took a different turn, with Pam becoming a suspect in Betsy's murder. The Dateline segments that investigated the case served to raise her profile. Pam is backed into a corner and pressured to do things that may lead to her demise, since her personal life is not going as planned and she is losing tolerance.

According to the conclusion of the previous episode, Pam continued to defend the web of lies she created. This is most likely what will set her off on her downward spiral. The truth about Pam will be revealed before the end of the next episode, but how she is depicted will determine if the finale is successful.

Leah Askey (Judy Greer) will also be in the spotlight, considering it was her blunder that landed Russ in prison. The following is the official synopsis for the forthcoming episode:

"Pam goes to shocking and absurd extremes to extricate herself from the web of lies she has spun; some measure of justice, redemption and hope is finally found."

According to the summary, Pam's arrest may be linked to hope and justice. It does however mention redemption, but we have no notion what it means. It will undoubtedly be a fascinating spectacle if Pam tries to free herself.

Jenny Klein and Travis Sentell wrote the script for this episode, while Adam Kane directed it.

The Thing About Pam season finale will air on April 12, 2022, on NBC.

Edited by Khushi Singh