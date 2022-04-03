What time will The Thing About Pam episode 5 air on NBC? Release date, plot, and more about the show

The Thing About Pam is ready to air its new episode on April 5, 2022, following the events after Russ Faria's (played by Glenn Flesher) retrial and the new developments in the case. The new episode will air on the NBC channel at 10.00 pm ET.

This episode will finally see the needles of suspicion turn against the master evader Pamela Hupp (Renée Zellweger). Titled She's Not Who You Think She is, it will explore the impacts of the Dateline episode investigating Betsy Faria's (played by Katy Mixon) death and subsequently linking it back to Pam at last. This episode will also see other events that will turn the tide of public opinion against the helper and star witness.

The Thing About Pam episode 5 plot: A new case for Pam

The upcoming episode of the NBC true-crime series will deal with the next phase of the case after Russ Faria is proven innocent. With only two episodes to go, the suspicion should turn to Pam pretty soon.

The plot of the upcoming episode of The Thing About Pam, as released by NBC, reads:

"Pam gains notoriety once the "Dateline" episode airs; as she squares off against Betsy's daughters in a civil suit for the insurance money, public opinion turns against her; Leah Askey finds her seat as District Attorney challenged by Mike Wood.'

There will be other developments in the story as well, including trouble for District Attorney Leah Askey (Judy Greer), who has either recklessly or purposefully omitted evidence before. She is one of the only people who refused to believe Russ's innocence till the very end.

Leslie M @leslieM83225534

I know the *skinny actress in a fat suit* thing is some shit but...

Fucking hell is Renee Zellweger not absolutely mesmerizing in this role? Seriously, this is Meryl Streep level losing yourself to become the character. Can we discuss #TheThingAboutPam I know the *skinny actress in a fat suit* thing is some shit but...Fucking hell is Renee Zellweger not absolutely mesmerizing in this role? Seriously, this is Meryl Streep level losing yourself to become the character. Can we discuss #TheThingAboutPam I know the *skinny actress in a fat suit* thing is some shit but...Fucking hell is Renee Zellweger not absolutely mesmerizing in this role? Seriously, this is Meryl Streep level losing yourself to become the character. https://t.co/KdfVdL5AEX

The second half of the previous episode also made things more interesting, both in terms of story and technically, as Zellweger had more material to work with. The upcoming episode will also offer a similar opportunity to the versatile actor. Pam will probably push her luck too much in the upcoming episode by going for the insurance money.

When will the upcoming episode of The Thing About Pam air?

The episode will air on April 5, 2022, on the NBC channel. New episodes of the show are released every Tuesday at 10.00 PM ET. It will also release on the official streaming service of the NBC network. Stay tuned for more updates.

