The Thing About Pam star Renée Zellweger recalls unusual Oscars memory about walking in heels

Academy Award winner Renée Zellweger made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on March 8, 2022. She went on to promote her upcoming murder-crime miniseries The Thing About Pam, based on the real-life story of Pamela Hupp.

While discussing the show, the star gave a thorough insight into her Oscars rituals with host Jimmy Fallon. Jimmy congratulated her on her second Academy Award win for best actress as the singer Judy Garland in Judy (2019).

What is Renée Zellweger's unusual Oscar tradition?

Renée Zellweger is known in Hollywood for her unique choices in films, having played a varied range of characters so far.

The role that brought her the second Academy Award was her sensational portrayal as the artist Judy Garland, a troubled celebrity left to fend for herself in the latter days of her career.

Renée's Judy was so nuanced and her anecdotes so authentic that she garnered rave reviews and various accolades for the film.

While congratulating the star on the win, Jimmy praised the actress and asked how she prepares herself to deal with such high fame, to which she had an interesting reply.

To keep herself grounded and feel the moment properly, the artist said she prefers to ditch the conventional ritual of riding the posh limos to the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles and follows her ritual of walking up to the awards. For a megamovie star like her, this came as a huge shock to both the audience and Jimmy alike.

She also recalled how it had rained that day as she had to walk up to the awards in high heels, almost half a mile from the hotel where she was staying.

While she doesn't recommend people walking in the rain in high heels because of the risks that come with it, she laughed about how it does keep her grounded.

As unusual as Renée, she prefers not to make a big entrance amidst glaring cameras and screaming people. She just prefers to quietly sneak in and not make a fuss about it, as she told Jimmy,

"So I have a couple of rituals and things that I like to do, before I go, I like to walk. I don't like to get in the car, you know, the long limo ride. 'Cause I don't like getting out and its all crazy and people screaming and stuff. So I sneak in. I sneak in, cause you know all the people come out, and they stand an they're looking at the red carpet so I come in behind the people."

All about Renée's upcoming drama series

Zellweger will play Pam Hupp, a convicted murderer, in the upcoming NBC crime drama The Thing About Pam, which is based on the true story of Betsy Faria's murder.

Other actors in the ensemble of The Thing About Pam include stars Katy Mixon, Sean Bridgers, Gideon Adlon, Glenn Fleshler, Mac Brandt, and Suanne Spoke. Renée had to put on a lot of weight and go through a drastic transformation in order to get into Pam's character.

The Thing About Pam will premiere on NBC on March 8, 2022.

Edited by Sabika