'The Thing About Pam' cast list: Renee Zellweger and others star in NBC true crime series

The Thing About Pam is a much-anticipated crime drama miniseries based on the real-life story of Pamela Hupp, a convict who allegedly murdered Betsy Faria. It is all set to be released on NBC on March 8, 2022. The two-time Oscar-winning actress Renée Zellweger will be seen portraying the lead character of Pam Hupp.

The upcoming NBC series has already begun to create a lot of buzz, as actress Renée Zellweger looks unrecognizable as Pam Hupp. The limited series will have six episodes collectively. It was gleaned from coverage from Dateline NBC and is named after The Thing About Pam, a Dateline podcast.

Along with Renée Zellweger, the ensemble cast list of the series entails Josh Duhamel, Katy Mixon, Judy Greer, Gideon Adlon and several others. Jenny Klein will be serving as the showrunner for the limited show.

The promising cast list of 'The Thing About Pam' revealed

Renée Zellweger as Pam Hupp

Renée Zellweger is all set to portray the lead character Pam Hupp, a convicted murderer, in this upcoming crime-drama NBC series, The Thing About Pam, inspired by the true story involving the murder of Betsy Faria.

Renée Zellweger is a critically acclaimed and renowned actress who has won two Academy Awards, four Golden Globes, and many more prestigious awards throughout her career for her outstanding performances.

She has been a part of several highly acclaimed and hit movies, including Reality Bites, Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation, The Whole Wide World, Jerry Maguire, Deceiver, One True Thing, Me, Myself & Irene, Nurse Betty, Bridget Jones's Diary, Chicago, Cold Mountain, Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason, Miss Potter, Judy and more.

Josh Duhamel as Joel Schwartz

Actor Josh Duhamel will be seen portraying the significant character of Joel Schwartz, the defense attorney for Russell Faria, Betsy Faria's husband, in this intriguing crime drama limited series, The Thing About Pam.

Josh Duhamel has been a part of several well-known movies, entailing The Picture of Dorian Gray, Win a Date with Tad Hamilton!, Turistas, Transformers, Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, The Romantics, When in Rome, Life as We Know It, New Year's Eve, Safe Haven, You're Not You, Bravetown, The Show, The Lost Husband and more.

He has also been a part of several praiseworthy TV series such as All My Children, Las Vegas, Fanboy & Chum Chum, Bomb Patrol Afghanistan (voice), Jupiter's Legacy, and others.

Judy Greer as Leah Askey

Judy Greer will be seen playing the role of Leah Askey, the Lincoln County prosecutor, in this much-awaited NBC series, The Thing About Pam.

Actress Judy Greer has been a part of several notable movies such as Stricken, Kissing a Fool, Jawbreaker, The Big Split, What Planet Are You From?, Sunset Strip, Desperate But Not Serious, Without Charlie, The Wedding Planner, 13 Going on 30, 27 Dresses, Love Happens, Valley Girl, Lady of the Manor, Halloween Kills, Three Months and more.

She has also been a part of many TV series, including Love & Money, Family Guy, Arrested Development, Love Monkey, Two and a Half Men, Miss Guided, Glenn Martin, DDS, Archer (voice), Mad Love, Married, Let's Go Luna! and more.

Other actors on the cast list for The Thing About Pam include Katy Mixon as Betsy Faria, Sean Bridgers as Mark Hupp, Gideon Adlon as Mariah Day, Glenn Fleshler as Russ Faria, Mac Brandt as Det. McCarrick and Suanne Spoke as Janet.

Catch The Thing About Pam, premiering this March 8, 2022, on NBC.

