Who is Audra Mari? All about Josh Duhamel's fiancee as he proposes with 'message in a bottle'

Two years after their relationship, Love Simon star Josh Duhamel and model Audra Mari are engaged. Duhamel proposed to Mari on her 28th birthday on January 8.

The 49-year-old actor took to Instagram to announce the news of their engagement, with both holding ragged pieces of paper, which read:

“Audra Diane Mari, Will you marry me?”

In the post’s caption, Josh Duhamel mentioned that Audra Mari found his proposal in a bottled message that washed ashore. The actor also said that Mari accepted his proposal. Duhamel was previously married to singer Fergie for almost ten years. The former couple separated in 2017 and finalized their divorce in 2019.

What is known about Josh Duhamel's fiancée, model Audra Mari?

Audra Mari (28) is a model who won the Miss World America beauty pageant in 2016. She also represented the United States at Miss World 2016, where she was among the top 11 participants. Previously, Mari participated in other national-level beauty pageants and represented North Dakota at Miss Teen USA and Miss USA (in 2014). She was the first runner up in both the pageants.

The North Dakota native has been associated with Next Management modeling agency for seven years, since October 2014. Mari is also a TV show host of her documentary-esque web series Backroads with Audra Mari, which she released in July last year. However, the series seems to have been removed from online platforms.

Backroads was reportedly produced in partnership with Fargo-based marketing agency Click Content Studios and the InForum News website. The series debuted on Forum Communications Company news websites.

Audri Mari has also hosted a television series for the Welcome Channel in Miami. She started her modeling career in the coastal city of Florida when she was 20. One of her well-known modeling works was in Ocean Drive’s swimsuit issue.

After graduating from Davies High School in Fargo, Mari attended North Dakota State University to pursue a degree in public relations, advertising and applied communications. However, it is unknown if she completed the course to receive her degree.

She was also an athletic student in her high school, where she played hockey, volleyball and soccer. In an interview with Grand Forks Herald last year, Mari revealed that she stopped playing sports to pursue a career in modeling.

As a winner of several distinguished beauty pageants, Mari has garnered over 46,000 followers on Instagram. She utilizes her Instagram profile to partner with brands.

