Who is Brooks Nader? Sports Illustrated model tracked for hours by stalker using Apple AirTag

Brooks Nader recently took to her Instagram stories, sharing the horrifying experience of being tracked by a stranger. The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model revealed that a stranger tracked her location using Apple’s Air Tag.

Nader shared that she was in a Tribeca, New York City bar when someone slipped the Air Tag into her coat. She did not realize that she was being tracked until hours later, at midnight, when her phone notified her.

The 26-year-old’s phone stated that an “unknown accessory” was “moving with her for a while”. Also, the “owner could see its location”.

The model shared a screenshot of the notification to her 830k followers on Instagram. Soon after, many others shared their frightening experiences of being tracked in the same manner.

Where is Brooks Nader from?

The model grew up in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, along with her three sisters. Nader received her Bachelor’s degree in finance and graduated from Tulane University with a degree in financial management in 2019.

She interned for Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys and Convene Conference Centers. After working as an operational intern in the latter for four months, she resigned from her position and focused only on modeling.

Brooks Nader was then scouted by Wilhelmina International. She has since been signed to modeling agencies in New York, Los Angeles, and Europe.

A few modeling agencies that Nader works with include NEXT Miami, LA Models, and Louisa Germany.

Nader rose to modeling stardom when she shot her first spread for Sports Illustrated in Bali in 2020.

Apple responds to Brooks Nader’s air tagging incident

An Apple spokesperson told Yahoo that Air Tag has a feature that can notify Apple users of unknown Air Tags which might be with them. The same can “deter bad actors from using an Air Tage for nefarious purposes”.

The spokesperson continued:

“If users ever feel their safety is at risk, they are encouraged to contact local law enforcement who can work with Apple to provide any available information about the unknown AirTag.”

While Brooks Nader shared her experience of being air-tagged, she shed light on how the same feature can lead to grave danger, including human trafficking and stalking.

