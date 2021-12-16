Who is Tara Hong? Miss World Korea 2021 is a K-pop singer by hobby

With the Miss World beauty pageant around the corner, here is a look at another contestant in the prestigious competition, Tara Hong. Tara is the representative of Korea in the 70th edition of Miss World that is set to be held in Puerto Rico on December 16, 2021.

With very little time remaining before a winner is announced, let's take a look at the contestant from Korea who is an avid fan of K-pop.

Who is Tara Hong?

Tara Hong is a 23-year-old UC Berkley graduate who is known for her incredible beauty as well as her great singing voice. She was crowned Miss Korea in the most recent edition of the competition.

Tara Hong was born into a military family and was able to visit many different countries in her childhood. Exposure to a variety of cultures shaped her perspective and made it more inclusive and global. Tara is also known to be a good cook and loves to spend her free time baking.

As she prepares to take on the pageant on a global scale, she is excited to represent her country and spoke about the responsibility that comes along with it. Tara Hong said in an interview, "Being a representative requires courage, faith, and empathy. It’s a duty of honor as I will be representing almost 52 million Koreans, and that’s not including those across the globe."

K-pop, Presidential Award and more

Like most models in the competition, Tara Hong had a life-changing moment at a younger age. When Tara graduated from high school, she received a presidential award from then US President Barack Obama himself.

Since then, she continued her studies, singing, and modeling, excelling at all of them. At the final stage of the competition, which is very close, it is yet to be seen if she will become a global icon for generations to come.

She speaks directly and simply as her motto states, "Always remember the blessings you've been given and never forget to humble yourself before others."

All eyes will be on the stage tonight when Tara Hong goes head-to-head against the other participants in José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Edited by Atul S