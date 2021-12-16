Miss World 2021: Live streaming details, voting link, host, and more

The 70th anniversary of the prestigious Miss World is almost here and it brings many exciting prospects as Jamaica's Toni-Ann Singh prepares to crown her successor on December 16, 2021.

Miss World beauty pageant will hold its finale at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Where to watch the 70th Miss World Pageant?

Miss World beauty pageant will air on December 16, 2021. It will be broadcasted on REELZ, London Live and Univision as a part of the official TV broadcasting network. Apart from that, the competition will also be up live on Miss World's official Youtube channel.

With 97 candidates representing their countries on the global platform, the entire world will have its eyes on the incredible competition.

Who is the host?

Peter Andre, who hosted the show in 2019, will be the host of the 70th Miss World competition as well.

Peter Andre @MrPeterAndre

@MissWorldLtd Very excited to announce that I will be hosting Miss World for a second time, but this time live from Puerto Rico 🇵🇷 on Dec 16th 2021. Wherever you are in the world, tune in. It’s going to be fantastic Very excited to announce that I will be hosting Miss World for a second time, but this time live from Puerto Rico 🇵🇷 on Dec 16th 2021. Wherever you are in the world, tune in. It’s going to be fantastic @MissWorldLtd https://t.co/6PhYM5OKYF

Peter Andre said:

"In 2019, when I was privileged to host Miss world for the first time, over 2 billion people tuned in to watch the lovely @toniannsingh from Jamaica take the crown; and this year will be bigger and better as we celebrate its 70th anniversary."

What to expect from this year's Miss World competetion?

The only sure thing to expect from this year's competition would be a very tight title race. With so many talented and bold women ready to take the stage, the 70th anniversary of the Miss World beauty pageant is sure to grab a lot of eyeballs.

With over 2 billion people watching the live coverage last time, it is expected that this year will have an even greater turnout.

More about the 70th edition of the Miss World pageant

It is very difficult to pick out one possible winner from this year's roaster. However, based on the performance, Czech Republic's Karolína Kopíncová, United States' Sree Saini, and Alejandra Conde of Venezuela are tipped to be the top contenders.

Alongside this, India's Manasa Varanasi is also one of the most popular choices with her stellar performances in the preliminary rounds.

Viewers, too, have a say here. They can vote for their favorite contestants at the official website.

Also Read Article Continues below

It is an exciting wait till the results are announced. Stay tuned for more updates.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia