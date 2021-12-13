Who is Miss UK 2021? Miss Universe aspirant Emma Collingridge wants to compete in 'Strictly Come Dancing'

UK's Miss Universe delegate, Emma Collingridge, has garnered a lot of attention in recent days ahead of the big reveal of Miss Universe 2021. Thanks to her social media presence and the many talents that she boasts, Emma Rose Collingridge is pretty famous among the community.

With not a lot of time left for the announcement of Miss Universe 2021, it is time to turn our eyes to Miss Teen Great Britain 2015/16, Emma Collingridge.

Who is Emma Collingridge?

Emma Rose Collingridge is a freelance model who also holds a degree in English from Loughborough University in the United Kingdom. The 23-year-old from Suffolk is the current Miss Universe Great Britain and is competing for the prestigious title representing her country in 2021.

With a knack for volunteering from a very early age, Emma Collingridge is the founder of the popular movement "#DrawTheLine" aimed at empowering women through self-defense and conflict management. This movement challenges the negative attitude towards women in all spheres of life.

Emma Collingridge was inspired by her dissertation on Medusa, the famous Greek mythological figure who, too, faced the worst of violence against women. Emma was a top student in her university at that time.

Emma Collingridge on her official website writes:

"I left Suffolk One college in the summer of 2016, having achieved straight A grades in my English, Business Studies and Psychology A Levels, and Distinction Star in my BTEC Level 3 Subsidiary Diploma in Performing Arts - Dance."

The life-changing moment

Despite her brilliant win this year, being crowned Miss Universe Great Britain and representing the nation in 2021's final competitions, she considers her victory as Miss Teen Great Britain 2015/16 as a big stepping stone in her modeling career.

Emma Rose Collingridge is a woman of many achievements, and this was one memorable victory for her. She says:

"It was a huge honor to hold such a prestigious title and it's safe to say that my year as Miss Teen Great Britain in 2015/1615/16 helped me grow as a person and changed my life for the better."

It is yet to be seen what will happen at the grand competition but it may turn out to be a great win for the UK international, Emma Collinridge, this time.

Fans can tune into Fox to catch Miss Universe 2021 live.

