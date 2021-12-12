Who is Miss USA Elle Smith? Kentucky journalist made historic moves ahead of Miss Universe 2021 

Many eyes will be on the delegate from the US, Elle Smith, ahead of the big reveal about who will take away this year's Miss Universe 2021 crown. This time, there is a huge lineup of amazing delegates which will make the competition tougher.

With Miss Universe 2021 soon to be crowned, we take a look at the current Miss USA 2021.

Who is Elle Smith?

Elle Smith is a Kentucky University graduate in broadcast journalism who works as a reporter in Louisville. It has been a whirlwind of a journey for the talented young woman who first started her journey with the Miss Kentucky pageant.

She quickly moved on to win the regional title and qualify for the Miss USA pageant, which she also won. Now, Smith has made her way to Israel to compete with eighty other delegates for the Miss Universe crown and title.

Despite this being just her third pagent, the 23-year-old feels confident about herself and the challenge that lies ahead of her. She has worked hard to prepare for swimsuit and evening gown events but Smith believes that being in the media industry, it is her communication skills that set her apart from her competitors.

The Kentucky native won the hearts of her audience with her thoughts on how business can be eco-friendly. How does the young journalist feel about her success? In an interview, she reportedly said:

“I’m in complete shock. I did not know what was going on. It was such a surreal moment, but the first thing that I wanted were my parents and just to celebrate with them, because they supported me along this journey,”

Elle Smith makes history

Elle Smith @ellesmithtv GOD IS SO GOOD. I am thrilled to be your Miss USA 2021!!!! Thank you to everyone who has supported me on this journey. Kentucky this is a win for us all!!!!! GOD IS SO GOOD. I am thrilled to be your Miss USA 2021!!!! Thank you to everyone who has supported me on this journey. Kentucky this is a win for us all!!!!! https://t.co/gbrkyxOKt9

Elle Smith has made history as the first Black Miss Kentucky to win the national title. She is also the second Miss Kentucky to be crowned Miss USA. Smith is a reporter and had no prior experience in modeling or beauty pageants. She entered the Miss Kentucky contest as a novice but quickly proved herself by winning major titles on her route to the Miss Universe pageant.

Elle Smith has dreamed of winning beauty pageants since she was a young girl. But she waited to get a job so she could bear the expenses of her dream. Now she has to balance her full time job responsibilities and her dream.

It is not clear whether Smith will stay on at her job after winning the Miss USA title or whether she will move to Los Angeles to represent the nation.

