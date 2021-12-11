Steve Harvey's children: Family life explored as Miss Universe 2021 host teams up with daughter Lori for the pageant

Steve Harvey is an American television and radio presenter. A known actor, businessman, and former stand-up comedian, he is also famous for hosting the The Steve Harvey Morning Show, Family Feud, Celebrity Family Feud, and most importantly the Miss Universe competition.

Not only does Harvey have an extensive career, he has a large family too. Harvey has seven children from his three marriages.

Steve Harvey's children with first wife Marcia

Harvey's twin girls Brandi and Karli, from his first marriage, are the eldest of his children who are quite grown up themselves now.

Brandi and Karli Harvey (Image via Facebook/Steve Harvey)

Brandi is the founder of Beyond Her, a fitness, health and lifestyle website targeted towards women. She is also the Chief Change Maker and Executive Director of The Steve & Marjorie Foundation, a philanthropic organization started by Steve Harvey himself.

Karli is also very involved in the Steve & Marjorie Foundation, where she does public speaking and mentoring.

Harvey's third child from this marriage is Broderick Harvey Jr., who owns his own fashion line called Need Money Not Friends and his own photography studio called B. Harvey Photography Inc.

Harvey's children from his second marriage

Harvey only had one child with his second wife Mary - a son named Wynton Harvey, who is now 24. Wynton is passionate about art and has his own photography and art designs pages. Wynton also has a profile on Rarible.com, where digital artists and creators issue and sell their custom work.

Harvey's adopted children from his third marriage with Marjorie

The 64-year-old married Marjorie Bridges in 2007, and adopted her children.

Morgan Harvey, 34, is Steve’s eldest stepchild. She is a prestigious pastry chef, who graduated from the Culinary Institute of America with a degree in Baking and Pastry. Morgan also started her own culinary brand, I Need Sum Mo, and shares recipes for food and cocktails on the same website. She has also appeared on The Steve Harvey Show with her recipes.

Jason Harvey and Steve Harvey (Image via Twitter/@IAmSteveHarvey)

Jason, Harvey's second adopted child from this marriage, is the founder of Yevrah, a luxury women’s footwear company. He is also very active on social media and likes to document his family life.

Lori Harvey, 24, is Harvey's youngest adopted child and also the most famous. She is a model who has appeared on a number of magazine covers, including Vogue. She is married to Michael B. Jordan.

Also Read Article Continues below

The father-daughter duo will appear on the 70th Miss Universe pageant. While Lori will appear on the show as a judge, Harvey will host the pageant for the sixth time now.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia