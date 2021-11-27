How old is Lori Harvey? Relationship with Michael B Jordan explored as couple celebrate Thanksgiving together 

Lori Harvey, the stepdaughter of famous TV personality Steve Harvey, helped fans explore her relationship status as she highlighted a Thanksgiving dinner with American actor Michael B. Jordan, along with other members of her family, on her Instagram, captioning:

"We start eating early in the Harvey household."

Lori Harvey gave fans a look into her Thanksgiving dishes, which included mac and cheese, cornbread, turkey, salmon, potato gratin, spaghetti, and more, as she sat with her boyfriend Michael B. Jordan. The couple celebrated their one-year anniversary a week ago.

Michael B. Jordan is an American actor who has played many successful roles. He has starred in movies like the 'Creed', 'Creed2', 'Friday Night Lights', Tom Clancy's 'Without Remorse', Black Panther, and more.

Who is Lori Harvey to Michael B Jordan?

24-year-old Lori Harvey's father, Steve Harvey, is best known for the daytime television gaming show 'Family Feud'.

Lori Havey has been a model for Dolce & Gabbana and has appeared in multiple runway shows. She is also considered to be a thriving personage over Instagram with more than 2 million followers. Lori Harvey was previously engaged to Dutch soccer star Memphis Depay, but that, unfortunately, did not work out, and they ended up calling off the engagement.

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan were first spotted at the Atlanta airport in 2020. The couple then made the relationship official, and followed it with many Instagram posts and comments on each other, like Lori wishing Michael on his birthday with a comment:

"Happyyy Birthdayyy Nugget 🎂 I love you baby...hope today has been at least half as special as you are 🤍."

Later on, Steve Harvey also had mentioned Michael on his morning show, saying:

"I like this one. I still got my eye on him, I mean, I like him, but like I say to all of ’em, ‘I might like you, I might approve of you, but I got a thumb-size section of my heart filled with nothing but pure hatred for your. Just in case I need it."

The duo confirmed their relationship in January 2021 with photos on Instagram. Michael posted passionate photos of the couple, and Lori, on her part, reciprocated the PDA by posting pictures with her new boyfriend at the same location with a heart emoji.

Michael confirms his relationship with girlfriend, Lori Harvey (Image via michaelbjordan/instagram)

This November, they celebrated their first anniversary by sharing photos of each other via social media, commenting:

“Happy anniversary, It’s been a year crazy!!”

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Lori Harvey also posted about it on her Instagram story, giving her fans and well-wishers a look into the couple's anniversary celebrations followed by a romantic dinner.

Edited by R. Elahi