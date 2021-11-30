Who is Elle Smith? All about the Miss Kentucky and Miss USA 2021 winner 

Elle Smith, known as Miss Kentucky, has been crowned as this year's Miss USA. The live event, held on November 29, was hosted at River Spirit Casina Resort in Tulsa, OK. Smith was visibly thrilled about her new title after competing against several worthy opponents.

Zuri Hall and Patrick Ta hosted this year’s pageant, along with Nicole Adamo standing as the assistant lounge host.

During the question-and-answer round, Elle Smith revealed that the “most important core value”, according to her, was honesty. She also spoke in detail about sustainability and the need for corporations to be more environmentally conscious. She stated:

"We've got to look at it from a macro and also a micro level. So at the macro level, companies need to switch to green energy — I think that's something we can all agree on. But then, at the micro level, we all know how to reduce, reuse, and recycle, and those are all things we can implement in our daily life.”

After being crowned as Miss USA, Smith is set to represent the States at the upcoming Miss Universe pageant to be held in Eilat, Israel, next month.

How old is Elle Smith?

Elle Smith is 23 years old and was born in Springfield, Ohio. Being an honors student, she graduated from Shawnee High School in 2016. The recently crowned Miss USA had participated in several extracurriculars, including the school’s choir, drama, orchestra and volleyball.

Following graduation, she worked as a production student crew member for the Southeastern Conference in Lexington. In 2018, she went on to study journalism and political science at Florence University of the Arts in Italy.

According to WHAS11, Elle Smith was the vice president of the UK’s National Association of Black Journalists chapter during her college years. She also reported under the UK Student News Network.

Her extensive journalistic career continued to flourish. She went on to work as a reporter at ABC-affiliated television station WHAS11 News.

Elle Smith had not competed in pageants before winning Miss Kentucky. She is the second Miss Kentucky to win Miss USA, the first being Tara Conner in 2006.

Smith has shared pictures of herself with an unidentified man who appears to be her boyfriend. In the latest picture she has posted along with her alleged boyfriend, she has captioned it- “Ain’t nothing changed here.”

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha