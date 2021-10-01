Who is Beatrice Luigi Gomez? All about the historic new Miss Philippines 2021 winner

Beatrice Luigi Gomez has created history by becoming the first LGBTQ+ member to win the Miss Philippines 2021 title. The fashion model from Cebu City was crowned at the Hennan Resort Convention Centre on Thursday, 30 September 2021.

On the night of her coronation, Beatrice was asked how she would inspire others if she ever felt uninspired during her reign as Miss Philippines. The 26-year-old impressed the judges, saying:

“It is very evident that all of us went through difficulties during this pandemic, but it is also proof that we are able to rise to the occasion, and if anything happened to me during my reign, I will not give up and inspire others by rising to the problems that I am encountering and by inspiring them that whatever you are going through, you will be able to overcome it.”

The beauty queen competed with 27 other contestants to win the grand title. She first made a mark in the competition after winning the introduction challenge. She also held the sixth position in the interview challenge.

She breezed her way through the top after winning a set of special awards like Best in Swimsuit and Best in Evening Gown. Following her national win, Beatrice Luigi Gomez is all set to represent her country in Miss Universe 2021.

Meet Miss Philippines 2021, Beatrice Luigi Gomez

Beatrice Luigi Gomez is a model, athlete and beauty guru (Image via Instagram/beatriceluigigmz)

Beatrice Luigi Gomez is a model, athlete and beauty guru from Cebu City, Philippines. She studied mass communication at the University of San Jose-Recoletos. She was an athlete scholar and part of the college volleyball team.

She began her career as a fashion model with AD Models Philippines after winning the Miss Cebu City Olympics in 2010. She became the second runner-up of the Miss Mandaue Pageant in 2015. She was then crowned Binibining Cebu in January 2020.

According to Rappler, the historic Miss Philippines 2021 winner is also a community development worker and navy marine reservist. She is also an advocate of gender sensitivity and awareness.

She has previously worked for the local government unit of her country as a private secretary to former mayor Gabriel Luis Quisumbing. She also volunteered for the Sugbo Charity Foundation in 2019.

Last year, Beatrice contributed to a fundraiser for the Children’s Shelter of Cebu. She also became the president of the Rotaract Club of Metro Mandaue in October 2020. She decided to become a part of the Philippine Navy Reserve Unit by undergoing the basic military training course.

Beatrice Luigi Gomez is also an avid sportsperson. She is passionate about scuba diving, boxing and MMA. Prior to the Miss Philippines 2021 pageant, she completed a 42km run for the welfare of children affected by armed conflict on Negros Island.

A look into Beatrice Luigi Gomez’s relationship

Beatrice Luigi Gomez is dating Kate Jagdon (Image via Instagram/kate_jagdon)

Beatrice Luigi Gomez has been in a relationship with DJ and entrepreneur Kate Jagdon. The duo started dating in 2015 and have been together for six years. The fashion model has always been open about her relationship.

In an interview with Cebu Daily News, Beatrice shared that she hopes to see acceptance and equality for the LGBTQ+ community:

"Just like what everyone hopes for in the LGBTQIA+, I aspire for acceptance and inclusivity especially equal rights and protection for the younger generation who oftentimes suffer from bullying and different forms of violence. They are left to fend for themselves, particularly those that are oppressed by their own parents."

The athlete even proudly opened up about the relationship with her girlfriend throughout the Miss Philippines 2021 competition. Following Beatrice’s win, Kate Jagdon took to Instagram to congratulate her longtime partner:

“You have proved once again @beatriceluigigmz that you’re worthy of all the big things in life. Congratulations to you for doing it once again! We are so proud of you! The new Ms. Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Luigi Gomez and the rest of her court, besting over 99 other candidates in the competition.”

Beatrice Luigi Gomez’s win has been considered as a milestone for the LGBTQ+ community in the Philippines. The country is eagerly waiting for the model to represent the Philippines in the Miss Universe 2021 in Israel this December.

